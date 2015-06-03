Inside SA's fight-back plan against IAAF ‘Caster clause’

The issue of hyperandrogenism is controversial because it pits principles of fair competition for biological women against the rights of women born with the intersex condition.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa confirmed yesterday that she will be briefing Ramaphosa on the issues around the IAAF’s decision. A meeting between Semenya and the president will follow.

“We want to brief the president that we are challenging the international platform,” she said.

The ANC has criticised the new regulations as unjust and racist and urged the government to challenge them in court.

Said Xasa: “We want a position as South Africa to challenge this regulation. Caster has been winning. She has not been representing herself, she represents our country.

“We hope to look at other African countries. We will approach them and we must also get their support. It is not only directed at us, it is going to impact other athletes coming from Africa, nowhere else.”

