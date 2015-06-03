Impeachment threat: SGF’s daughter’s wedding unites Buhari, Saraki, Dogara

Latest News

Oba Of Benin Visits Ooni Of Ife (Photo)

28/04/2018 17:21:00
‘Top Four Is Not In Our Hands’- Chelsea Boss Conte

28/04/2018 17:23:00
Viral Photo Of A ‘Prophet’ Removing A Lady’s Underwear In Church

28/04/2018 17:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Australia's neo-Nazi Hitler youth group Antipodean Resistance are growing

0out of 5

Mattis reaffirms 'the ironclad US commitment' to defend South Korea

0out of 5

Trucker, missing for four days, walked 36 miles in the cold and snow with no food water to get home.

0out of 5

Georgia teacher arrested for heroin possession is also accused of having sex with a student

0out of 5

Royals rally round Lady Ella after ex-lover's drug claims and brother calls him 'a despicable cad'

0out of 5

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Impeachment threat: SGF’s daughter’s wedding unites Buhari, Saraki, Dogara

28/04/2018 16:34:00

- President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, April 28, met face-to-face with senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara

- The trio met at the reception of the daughter of secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha

- That was the first time that president Buhari is said to meet with Saraki and Dogara days after some lawmakers threatened to impeach the president

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, April 28, met one-on-one with senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara at the reception of the daughter of secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, held inside the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that there was their first meeting after some members of the National Assembly threatened to impeach Buhari over the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of fighter jets.

Other dignitaries at the event were national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun; a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as well as the governors of Adamawa, Kaduna and Ogun states and many more.

Mustapha described the wedding of his daughter, Amanda and her husband, Telema, from Rivers state, as a symbol of national unity.

He said: "I am married to somebody from a different state all together. I come from Adamawa State, while my wife comes from Osun state. So, Amanda is not the first. It is a marriage of unity. Whenever I hear people talking about Nigeria breaking up, I just laugh.

"The foundations are deep. I have a brother-in-law who is Igbo, I have a brother-in-law who is Urobo. So, our home has always been a small Nigeria whenever we congregate."

SGF who expressed his happiness at the event, said, "It's a pride of a father that at one point in time you'll be giving out your children in marriage or receiving brides into your home. And that is what has precisely happened to us today as a family.

"If they have doubts about things happening around them, let them go back to the author of marriage Himself, which is God. So, my advice to them is let them remain together through thick and thin. They should not take each other for granted."

The SGF advised the couple to respect each other, remain friends and make God the centrepeace of their home.

Meanwhile, NAIJ..com had reported that Senator Matthew Urhoghide denied calling for President Buhari’s impeachment.

The lawmaker representing Edo South senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, who moved the motion question the legality of President Buhari's withdrawal of $496m from the Excess Crude Account to by military aircraft from the United, said he was misquoted.

The Edo lawmaker said this in a chat with pressmen at the Benin Airport in Edo state.

Urhoghide said he never called for President Buhari's impeachment but only urged the Senate to invoke the relevant section of the Constitution so that President Buhari could explain why he took the decision to purchase the 12 aircrafts.

Source: Naija.ng

