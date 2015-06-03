Anthony Joshua posts stunning photo of himself and friends to confirm his religion

- Anthony Joshua shares stunning picture of himself along with friends declaring his religion

- The 28-year-old recently won the WBO title after beating Joseph Parker in a 12-bout fight

- He is expected to fight Deontay Wilder before the end of this year should he accept the challenge threw at him by the American boxer

WBA, IBO and the WBO champion Anthony Joshua posted a stunning picture of himself and some friends declaring his love for Allah.

The 28-year-old Nigerian born British boxer was sitting in the midst of friends donning a white vest while some who appear in cleric apparels posed behind him.

Accompanying the picture was an Arabic word ‘Mashallah’ (Ma shaa Allah) which means ‘God has willed’ or ‘as God willing’.

READ ALSO: Cesc Fabregas's lone goal inspire Chelsea to 1-0 victory over Swansea

The pugilist recently added the WBO belt to his feathers after beating joseph Parker in a 12-round bout at the Principality Stadium on March 31.

He won the fight by a unanimous decision and he has been thrown a challenge by heavyweight champions, Deontay Wilder with a $50 million prize at stake if he takes the challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The 2012 London Olympic Games gold medal winner remains unbeaten in his last 21 fights – 20 of them ending in knockouts.

Meanwhile, America’s Wilder is now the only man in Anthony Joshua's way of unifying the division for the WBC title, and there’s a chance they both meet before this year runs out.

Jerry Okorodudu speaks on how he survives without being paid salary by the government - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng