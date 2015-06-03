How Kogi west voted in failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye (full result)

The attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye, Lawmaker representing Kogi west failed as only 18,742 of the 189,870 of the signatories to the petition for the Senator’s recall were verified.

The process took place on Saturday, April 28.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the result failed to meet the requirement for a referendum,

The result means the embattled lawmaker still remains the senator representing Kogi west.

See verification exercise result below:

Koton Karfe lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 46,727.

Total numbers of signatures on the petitions – 24,459.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 2,566.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 2, 335.

Kabba bunu lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 59,319

Total numbers of signatures on the petitions – 27,910

Total numbers of signatories at verification – 2,151

Total numbers of signat7s verified – 2,085.

Ijumu

Total numbers of registered voters – 46,810.

Total numbers of signature on the petition – 24,389.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 2,811.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 2,664.

Yagba east

Total number of registered voters – 35,329.

Total numbers of signature on the petition – 18,229.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 3,580.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 3,506.

Mopa Amuro

Total numbers of registered voters – 18, 350

Total numbers of signatures on the petition – 9,173.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 729.

Total numbers of signataries verified – 710.

Yagba west lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 35,506

Total numbers of signatures on the petition – 19,444

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 4,221

Total numbers of signatories verified – 3,729.

Lokoja lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 109,105

Total numbers of signatures on the petition – 66,266.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 4,810.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 3,763.

According to INEC, “there was violence at Mopa towards the end of the exercise, where 6 polling unit was affected. A civil defence officer was beaten up. Thugs were also said to have threatened police officers on duty. Mopa Amuro has 10 wards, 6 has been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the poor turn out that characterised Saturday’s bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi west) signified a total rejection of the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi.

“The general apathy that greeted the exercise, in spite of government efforts to mobilise people to participate, is a clear indication that the APC has lost relevance in Kogi,” PDP said in a statement signed by Dickson Achadu, Director, Research and Documentation.

The statement was issued on Saturday, April 28 in Lokoja, shortly after INEC conducted its verification exercise for the recall process.

Source: Naija.ng