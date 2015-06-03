How Kogi west voted in failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye (full result)

Latest News

[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00
[Music] Msol – Magbo (Prod. by S-wittyBeatz)

29/04/2018 01:21:00
[Music] T.Banna Ft. Mr Real x Seriki – Mr Wire

29/04/2018 01:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Gosh, Meghan, how very POSH you've got! Where Victoria Beckham leads, her new royal pal follows

Victim of Waffle House massacre 'died singing gospels songs'

Chemical weapons base where Russian scientists 'made Salisbury nerve agent' is demolished

President Trump grapples with his umbrella after rally

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

How Kogi west voted in failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye (full result)

29/04/2018 04:01:00

The attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye, Lawmaker representing Kogi west failed as only 18,742 of the 189,870 of the signatories to the petition for the Senator’s recall were verified.

The process took place on Saturday, April 28.

READ ALSO: Impeachment threat: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the result failed to meet the requirement for a referendum,

The result means the embattled lawmaker still remains the senator representing Kogi west.

See verification exercise result below:

Koton Karfe lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 46,727.

Total numbers of signatures on the petitions – 24,459.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 2,566.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 2, 335.

Kabba bunu lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 59,319

Total numbers of signatures on the petitions – 27,910

Total numbers of signatories at verification – 2,151

Total numbers of signat7s verified – 2,085.

Ijumu

Total numbers of registered voters – 46,810.

Total numbers of signature on the petition – 24,389.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 2,811.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 2,664.

Yagba east

Total number of registered voters – 35,329.

Total numbers of signature on the petition – 18,229.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 3,580.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 3,506.

Mopa Amuro

Total numbers of registered voters – 18, 350

Total numbers of signatures on the petition – 9,173.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 729.

Total numbers of signataries verified – 710.

Yagba west lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 35,506

Total numbers of signatures on the petition – 19,444

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 4,221

Total numbers of signatories verified – 3,729.

Lokoja lga

Total numbers of registered voters – 109,105

Total numbers of signatures on the petition – 66,266.

Total numbers of signatures at verification – 4,810.

Total numbers of signatures verified – 3,763.

According to INEC, “there was violence at Mopa towards the end of the exercise, where 6 polling unit was affected. A civil defence officer was beaten up. Thugs were also said to have threatened police officers on duty. Mopa Amuro has 10 wards, 6 has been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the poor turn out that characterised Saturday’s bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi west) signified a total rejection of the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi.

“The general apathy that greeted the exercise, in spite of government efforts to mobilise people to participate, is a clear indication that the APC has lost relevance in Kogi,” PDP said in a statement signed by Dickson Achadu, Director, Research and Documentation.

The statement was issued on Saturday, April 28 in Lokoja, shortly after INEC conducted its verification exercise for the recall process.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

