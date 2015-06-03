ZIPP paints Harare blue

The sky was like a dome of plasma-blue allowing warm rays of sunshine to bring smiles on part of the multitudes of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity supporters (ZIPP) led by Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru , that gathered at the Chemhanza grounds in Glen View Suburb in Harare.

The import is that a number of non-traditional supporters came to witness/support the event.

There were civil society organizations present and the beauty of it is that there were traditional and new ones. # hashtag organizations which were the most dominant was Zimbabwe Pastors Forum Chaired by Chaplin General Phillip Bunhu , Yes he was there. Students Progressive Partnership (SPP) were represented by their President Tafadzwa Chinho and many others.

The message from the decorated academic DR Blessing Kasiyamhuru was consistent ,we do not want rigging, no to corruption, we want decent livelihoods, we want jobs, we want peace and unity, unity, unity.

As Students Progressive Partnership (SPP) gave its solidarity message in the harshest of tones against corruption in the education sector and deteriorating learning conditions in all institutions of higher learning across the country.

When Dr Kasiyamhuru took to the podium and led in song 'kana toyambuka Jordan tichienda Canaan….' supporters burst into song and dance in acceptance of Dr Kasiyamhuru's candidature in this year's make or break Presidential election.

Dr Kasiyamhuru's central message was about the need for a strong national currency that would restore pride to a broken nation.

He spoke about the liberation legacy/nhaka need to give poverty stricken Zimbabweans another chance.

He has his own magnetic way of connecting with the people. It seemed as if he could feel each and everyone's heartbeat and pulse rate.

His speech was about encouraging people to prioritise national rather than personal interest in typical statesman style.

For now, in terms of electoral politics, there is no substitute for Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru.

Lastly, mobilization, recruitment and organizing under every tree in the village and in every street in urban areas will make ZIPP a competent force and give it a fighting chance. Never mind, some will always find something to say.

Well done Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru for now!