Zimbabwe Airways scandal: More dirty lies exposed as graft body steers clear

Latest News

Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Latest News

Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
Latest News

[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

0out of 5

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

0out of 5

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

0out of 5

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

0out of 5

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

Zimbabwe Airways scandal: More dirty lies exposed as graft body steers clear

by 29/04/2018 05:40:00 0 comments 1 Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is steering clear of a suspected multi-million illegal deal involving a new airline, Zimbabwe Airways (ZimAirways), which is linked to former president Robert Mugabe's family, amid fresh evidence of lies by government officials and their associates.

Government reportedly established ZimAirways six years ago as a parallel airline to Air Zimbabwe (AirZim), a public enterprise that was inherited from the colonial Rhodesian government at independence in 1980, but has been facing severe financial and operational problems for more than a decade.

The new airline largely remained on paper through the tenure of two transport ministers - Nicholas Goche and Obert Mpofu, respectively - only to become a public controversy after the current minister, Joram Gumbo, took over in 2015.

Gumbo's anchor plan was to get ZimAirways operating as a supplementary entity to AirZim under the guise that it was a private concern and leasing planes to the national carrier to avoid seizure of its aircraft by international institutions and groups of evicted white farmers who the Zimbabwean government owes millions of dollars. ZimAirways is renting offices at a property owned by Gumbo's niece, Mavis, in Gletwyn, a plush northern suburb in the capital.

There was an outcry over the lease of the property to AirZim amid accusations of nepotism, but a bigger controversy surrounding the airline has evolved around the purchase of four planes worth $70 million from Malaysia with the direct involvement of Mugabe, who set off negotiations with his Malaysian counterpart, Najib Razak, in 2016.

According to Gumbo, the used Boeing 777-200-ER planes, which were purchased with the help of Mugabe's son-in-law, Simba Chikore, a pilot who was working as the AirZim chief operating officer at that time but resigned late last year, were initially supposed to replenish the ailing airline.

However, he claims, there was a change of plans after realising that the planes would be seized on international flights, hence the decision to re-route them to ZimAirways through another government entity, Zimbabwe Aviation Leasing Company (Zalc) that was also reportedly set up in 2012.

At one time, Gumbo claimed the decommissioned planes were bought for ZimAirways by a consortium of Zimbabweans living and working in the diaspora, but of late, he and Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa are insisting that they are government property belonging to the new entity, which they say is also a public enterprise.

There have been loud calls from aviation experts, politicians, civil society and citizens to investigate the deal amid suspicions that the new airline was meant to benefit the Mugabe family and its close associates prior to the November 2017 military coup that ushered in a new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Investigations by The Standard, working in collaboration with the Information for Development Trust (IDT), have unearthed a deliberate plot by Gumbo and connected individuals to mislead the nation on the tenancy of ZimAirways and Zalc

The minister denied any nepotism in the fact that his niece, Mavis, is Zalc's and ZimAirways' landlord, claiming that the two went through an estate agent in a manner that was above board.

"Mavis is my niece. She has her house and she wanted to lease it out through estate agents. The ZimAirways guys stumbled on the house without her or my knowledge and they liked it. It was a purely business deal," Gumbo told The Standard.

Mavis claimed in a brief interview that the two entities got the lease through an estate agent called Letbill Realty, but checks revealed that this was false. Letbill Realty folded in 2017 upon the death of one of its directors and a surviving co-director, Clemence Chidziva, confirmed this.

Chidziva dismissed claims that their now-defunct agency had facilitated the lease of Mavis's property to ZimAirways and Zalc.

The only time the real estate company had dealt with Mavis was some years ago when she sought to sell a different property, but the deal did not materialise. "We closed the business and are not collecting any management fees from any property as we speak," Chidziva said. "We briefly dealt with Mavis Gumbo many years ago when she wanted to sell one of her properties along Enterprise Road (Harare). The deal fell through and that's all I remember." He said he had never dealt with ZimAirways or their representatives in any way. Mavis, who has been largely media-shy on the purported lease agreement, refused to shed more light on the deal with ZimAirways and Zalc.

Even though Gumbo says both ZimAirways and Zalc were formed in 2012, the available paper trail shows that they were incorporated only last year.

The ZimAirways file has mysteriously disappeared from the Registrar of Companies' records, but the CR14 company registration form obtained during investigations lists three top civil servants and a local lawyer as the directors.

They were appointed on January 18, 2017, according to the document, some five years after the initial establishment of ZimAirways.

Andrew Ndaamunhu Bvumbe, who has since resigned, Angeline Karonga (Transport ministry legal advisor), Mufaro Eric Gumbie (ministry principal director) and Anne Farirayi Mutswiri, who works at Matsikidze and Mucheche legal practitioners, are listed as directors of the company. Intriguingly, Mutswiri said she had no idea why she is listed as a director.

"That cannot be, I think it's incorrect. If my name appears it is possibly because we did some work for ZimAirways, but I do not work for them," she said.

Documents show that Matsikidze and Mucheche legal practitioners presented ZimAirways' papers for filling at the Companies Registry.

More mystery surrounds the registration of Zalc.

The certificate of incorporation for Zalc numbered 4069/2017 shows that the company was registered by the Registrar of Companies on June 22 last year.

Its directors are named as Phillipa Phillips, Phillips Law and Dacyl-Ray Rambanepasi.

The first two's given address is Suite 100, Sanlam Centre, Newlands in Harare, while Rambanepasi's is Number 6, Bray Close, Greystone Park, Borrowdale in Harare.

Gumbo maintains that directors of both Zalc and ZimAirways are government employees but the leasing company directors, like Mutswiri, are private individuals.

According to a statement jointly issued by Chinamasa and Gumbo recently, Air Zimbabwe approached the State Procurement Board (SPB) seeking authority to purchase the four Boeing 777 second-hand planes.

"In November 2016, the SPB under BPR 1067B approved Air Zimbabwe's request to purchase the four Boeing 777 planes from Malaysia.

"Government, through the ministry of Finance and Economic Development, took a decision to secure funding for the procurement of the four planes together with eight Embraer aircraft, which would be used as feeder planes," reads the statement.

However, the SPB approval of the purchase was a rubber stamp.

In an interview, Gumbo indicated that the decision to buy the planes was made hastily when his team travelled to Malaysia with Mugabe, who was on his way to Singapore for treatment.

Mugabe, Gumbo said, engaged the Malaysian leader Razak and introduced the transport minister.

At that stage, the Malaysian PM said they couldn't enter into a partnership with AirZim on whose behalf the Zimbabwean team was negotiating.

Instead, he offered to sell four decommissioned planes to them, and the Zimbabwean delegation promptly took up the offer of $70 million.

The delegation negotiated with the London-based PriceWaterhouseCoopers which was acting on behalf of the Malaysian government, and the Zimbabwean team quickly wrote a letter of intent to buy the planes after agreeing on the $70 million price.

That means Gumbo's team returned home with a deal already in the bag and processes that followed were mere formalities, in violation of tendering regulations. Former Transport secretary Munesu Munodawafa was excluded from the Malaysian deal under unclear circumstances.

"I was never involved in any negotiations with Malaysia Airlines (the owners of the planes). Beyond that, I have no comment," he said. Instead, Gumbo jointly signed the deal with former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa.

It was not clear how Chidakwa, who was removed from his post after Mugabe's forced exit, got involved in the deal.

He is closely related to Grace Mugabe, the ex-first lady, through marriage.

Gumbo, on the other hand, is related to Mugabe's late mother, Bona.

He has been linked to Mnangagwa, but, according to sources, has also maintained close ties with Mugabe, and Chikore is reported to be a regular visitor at his office. Gumbo's close involvement in operational issues at ZimAirways has generated discomfort among his critics.

He described himself as a "consultant" in the deal, but was quick to point out that, like Chikore, he did not receive extra payment for his role.

The SPB has been replaced by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe after recurrent complaints of corruption over the years.

Its acting CEO Nyasha Chizu, in response to questions from The Standard, defended the Boeing purchase deal, which he said was done in accordance with the repealed Procurement Regulations Statutory Instrument 171 of 2002.

"Any direct procurement required that the accounting officer be cleared by the State Procurement Board before contract.

"As reported in other media, it is a fact that the procurement of 4 x Boeing 777s was cleared by the State Procurement Board at their meeting No. 84 of 2016 on 17 November 2016," he said.

"The accounting officer, before the clearance, was requested to clarify issues relating to costs, life span and spare parts.

"The submission by the accounting officer was then found to be reasonable by the State Procurement Board."

The request for the purchase of planes involved the ministry and Air Zimbabwe, he said, but did not shed light on whether the SPB requested for information on other suitors for a fair award of the tender or whether it was being treated as a special case.

He admitted that the SPB was "not privy to the finer details of the agreement of sale" with Air Malaysia, since "the role of the SPB back then was limited to the award of contracts".

While Chikore did not avail himself for an interview despite numerous attempts. he is on record saying he did not benefit personally from the ZimAirways deal.

Gumbo told The Standard that he advised Chikore to resign from his post at AirZim in September 2017 in order to take up more roles in setting up ZimAirways.

Chikore raised eyebrows recently when he flew in the first Boeing 777 bought from Malaysia and registered as Z-RGM as a full pilot even though aviation experts maintain he is still junior.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe [RBZ] governor John Mangudya added more confusion to the unfolding mystery regarding the purchase of the planes.

Gumbo, who has revealed that Mangudya is the ZimAirways trustee, is on record saying the governor directly facilitated payment of at least $45 million for the four Boeings.

However, Mangudya said: "The RBZ does not process commercial transactions. You may, therefore, wish to contact the relevant authorities or the sources of your information for the details that you need on your inquiry."

Gumbo shockingly claimed that, by 2016, government had removed AirZim from its books and replaced it with ZimAirways.

"According to government books, there was no longer Air Zimbabwe. Instead there was ZimAirways."

Contrary to that, AirZim has never ceased to operate, constantly flying Mugabe and other officials to regional and international destinations in addition to servicing domestic routes.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti said the ZimAirways deals might have breached a litany of the country's procurement regulations and laws as well as the constitution. "We never saw any advertisement to the effect that Air Zimbabwe wanted to lease any planes and the government never invited bids for the lease of the planes, but the procurement regulations require that," he said.

"If it is correct that government made a payment for the planes, then Parliament needed to be involved.

"All government payments are from the Consolidated Revenue Fund whose custodian is the legislature and I do not think Parliament was ever asked to approve this deal "This means Gumbo is in breach of sections 303, 304 and 305 of the constitution relating to state expenditure.

"Government could seek condonation from Parliament under section 307 of the constitution, but this has not happened either."

Biti called on Parliament to investigate the deal, but the legislature has been folding its arms.

Former parliamentary committee on transport chairperson Dexter Nduna said the legislature had adopted a "wait-and-see attitude" over the developing scandal.

Nduna was reportedly removed as chairperson after numerous clashes with Gumbo over investigations by the committee in most parastatals under the minister's purview.

Zacc has decided to watch the unfolding scandal from the terraces despite swelling allegations of nepotism, fraud and violation of public procurement procedures.

"Zacc has not received any report with regard to the ZimAirways (sic) and neither do we know of the existence of such a company.

"Zacc advises you to check with the Ministry of Transport for more information," said commission spokesperson Phylis Chikundura.

The constitution and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, however, do not limit Zacc to being a passive recipient of graft-related reports.

Section 12 (a) of the Act provides that the commission shall "monitor and examine the practices, systems and procurement procedures of public and private institutions", while, under subsection (f), it must "investigate any conduct of any person whom the commission has reason to believe is connected with activities involving corruption". In the past, Zacc has avoided probing politically-sensitive cases and stands accused of working on orders from the elite.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More