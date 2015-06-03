'Grace Mugabe apologised, admitting she had been fooled'

Latest News

Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Latest News

Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
Latest News

[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

0out of 5

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

0out of 5

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

0out of 5

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

0out of 5

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

'Grace Mugabe apologised, admitting she had been fooled'

by 29/04/2018 05:37:00 0 comments 1 Views
Former Zanu PF women's league treasurer Sarah Mahoka became one of the first ruling party top officials to push the G40 onslaught against President Emmerson Mnangagwa before he was briefly pushed out of the ruling party.

As the battle to succeed former president Robert Mugabe turned into high drama, Mahoka was fired from the women's league by then first lady Grace Mugabe.
However, in a curious turn of events Mahoka is now the chairperson of the National Patriotic Front (NPF) women's league. The NPF says it is fighting to restore Mugabe's legacy after he was toppled by the army last year.

Mahoka is one the former senior Zanu PF officials now spearheading the party linked to Mugabe and his wife.

The Standard chief reporter Everson Mushava (EM) yesterday spoke to Mahoka (SM) to establish her relationship with Grace and her foray into opposition politics.

EM: Grace Mugabe fired you from the Zanu PF women's league last year, but you are now part of the NPF leadership. How did your relationship with the former first lady breakdown and how was it mended?

SM: I had no problem [with her], but Lacoste lied to Mai Mugabe and persuaded her to fire me.

But all the people who were fired by Amai Mugabe were retained except me.

Amai Mugabe called me in the presence of Letina Undenge and apologised to me, admitting she had been fooled by people who lied to her.

She said she was apologetic because people lied to her.

She said she was told that I was given money by Prophet Walter Magaya, but had realised that I was never given a cent.

I was there at church because Mai Mugabe sent someone asking me to go to church, that is why I was at Magaya's service.

They lied I was given money for hiring buses by Professor Jonathan Moyo, who has since absolved me.

I never had a problem [with the former first lady], but it was Lacoste that advised Amai Mugabe to fire me. That is why Lacoste refused to readmit me when they readmitted others. Amai Mugabe cleared herself.

EM: Do you think Zanu PF can forgive you after all those things you said about Mnangagwa at rallies?

SM: But what I said, if you listen to the video clip, is what eventually happened.

He [Mnangagwa] took power last November, no one voted him into power.

I challenged him to come out openly and that he also wanted to be president and that is what he eventually did.

Declaring interest is not a crime, not to lie to people. What I challenged him about is what he eventually did.

EM: Do you have regrets about what you said now that Mnangagwa is the president?

SM: I actually want to say it even today. I don't regret because what I was saying was the truth and even Mnangagwa knows that.

Even today, I always say the truth. Mnangagwa is my brother, I was telling him the truth.

If he thought Mugabe was old, he was in the presidium and he should have told him. He was not saying that, but decided to grab power.

EM: Many people thought you wanted Grace to take over from Mugabe. What was your game plan?

SM: I even said that day that Mai Mugabe will never rule. I said we never said she will lead the country, but she was the leader of the women's league.

I am not a fool, am very normal. Why would I say Amai Mugabe should take over when VaMugabe was still in charge?

VaMugabe never wanted to leave power to his wife. Amai Mugabe never said she wanted to rule. If she would have said so, I would have told her that it was impossible.

Even when they said they are targeting criminals around the president, I have not seen any criminal except [former Home Affairs minister Ignatius] Chombo, who is not yet tried and convicted.

So all the tanks came out for one person? I was here at home; I have never stolen anything from government.

EM: So what is your relationship like with Grace?

SM: Very good, she is my first lady, not the president, the president is Cde Mugabe, he was the one voted for by the people.

EM: There are reports that you have been receiving threats from security agents over your relationship with NPF. What is the nature of those threats?

SM: I don't know what is happening. I am informed that these Lacoste people are moving around tracking my movements.

They send people to my farm; they want to steal my cattle, my tobacco and my life.

I have done nothing to them, they are the ones who fired me from the party. I stayed home and what is troubling them? Is it because we now have our new party NPF? I don't know why they are panicking.

They are moving around intimidating people. Victor Matemadanda [the Zanu PF secretary for war veterans] came here to address Zanu PF supporters at Tengwe, he was threatening people.

Pronouncing other people's names when you are campaigning doesn't make sense.

I was never in government and I have never stolen anything. It is a shame for him to come and say Mai Mahoka this, Mai Mahoka that.

If you see grown-up men with big bellies coming here addressing people about Mai Mahoka, it's a sign that they are afraid of me.

They are having sleepless nights fearing a woman.

EM: You said some unidentified men have been frequenting your farm. What have these people said to you?

SM: They will be wandering at the farm and sometimes rest at the shops. They don't say or do anything. That is why I have reported the matter to the police.

EM: Have you had any feedback from the police since you reported?

SM: No, they have not come back.

EM: There are also reports that some senior Zanu PF officials have been trying to persuade you to rejoin the ruling party? Who are they and what are they promising you?
SM: Yes, I was called by Mable Chinomona. She said they were working on my issue.

She said she was happy that three months after I was fired from the party, I was quietly staying home.

And indeed I was staying home because I have already covered my campaign for the past 10 years I was the MP I did tangible things in my constituency.

She called me saying that they were working on my case so that I go back to Zanu PF.

I was already with the NPF and when she called me, the previous day, I had been harassed at the airport upon return from a trip with my business partners.
My passport was confiscated and I was forced into an office where I was harassed.

EM: Do you still want to go back to Zanu PF?

SM: I will never go back to Zanu PF, there is nothing there. Farmers are struggling to get their cash at the tobacco auction floors.

We are given $140 bond notes and US$140. Sometimes you are given coins in very small denominations like 5 cents that are difficult even to put in a hand bag.

If you want to convert them into US dollars, you are charged very high interest rates.

But if you go to Harare's 4th Street, you see new bank notes.

That is where our bank now is. Who is putting those bond notes at 4th Street?

People come to buy our tobacco with US dollar notes, where is the money going?

The money we are given is not enough for the farmers to do anything. If you see, farmers are not able to buy even beds; things are getting worse and worse.

EM: But were you fired from the party by Lacoste or it was former first lady Grace Mugabe?

SM: All the people who were fired by Grace, when Lacoste came in, they were readmitted to the party except me.

They fired me. Grace never recalled me from Parliament. I was fired at congress; Patrick Chinamasa called my name out when he read out the list of people fired from the party.

After that, I was recalled from Parliament by Chinomona. If they said they did not fire me, it means they do not know who Sarah Mahoka is.

My name is even there in the Hansard, I was recalled.

EM: What do you think of Mnangagwa and Zanu PF's chances in the next elections?

SM: There is nothing for him; they will have to grab power again, that is what they are good at.

Mnangagwa will never win in a free and fair election. Right now, they are sending operatives from the President's Office to threaten people.

Even Matemadanda told people at Tengwe that soldiers would be released to beat up people. He came here to shout at people. Is he the only person who is good?

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More