Voting in the Zanu PF primary elections kicks-off

Voting in the Zanu PF primary elections is underway at some centres across the country, but delays have been noted in the Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces.

The polling stations opened at 07:30 am and by 8.00 am, over 40 people had cast their ballots at the Showgrounds Polling station in Masvingo Province.

However, voting was delayed in some provinces.

In the Midlands province, ballot papers arrived at the party's Convention Centre in Gweru this morning and by 8:00 am, election officers were still sorting out the ballot papers before dispatching them to various centres in the province.

The process was expected to start around 6:00 am in the morning, but is now likely to start later in the day when ballot papers reach their respective centres.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube could not explain why the delay had occurred.

A snap survey around Gweru and Chiwundura showed a few voters who had turned up early for the election.

They are 581 polling stations in the Midlands province.

By 9:00 am in Matabeleland North Province, Zanu PF members were still waiting for the arrival of ballot papers at Mahlothova polling station.

Zanu PF members awaiting the arrival of ballot papers

The number of Zanu PF members waiting to cast their votes is fast increasing at various polling stations in Umguza and Bubi.

The primary elections are being held to come with Zanu PF candidates who will contest in the harmonised elections to be held later this year.