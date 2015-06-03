Voting in the Zanu PF primary elections kicks-off

Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Gosh, Meghan, how very POSH you've got! Where Victoria Beckham leads, her new royal pal follows

0out of 5

Victim of Waffle House massacre 'died singing gospels songs'

0out of 5

Chemical weapons base where Russian scientists 'made Salisbury nerve agent' is demolished

0out of 5

President Trump grapples with his umbrella after rally

0out of 5

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

0out of 5

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Voting in the Zanu PF primary elections kicks-off

29/04/2018 05:27:00
Voting in the Zanu PF primary elections is underway at some centres across the country, but delays have been noted in the Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces.

The polling stations opened at 07:30 am and by 8.00 am, over 40 people had cast their ballots at the Showgrounds Polling station in Masvingo Province.

However, voting was delayed in some provinces.

In the Midlands province, ballot papers arrived at the party's Convention Centre in Gweru this morning and by 8:00 am, election officers were still sorting out the ballot papers before dispatching them to various centres in the province.

The process was expected to start around 6:00 am in the morning, but is now likely to start later in the day when ballot papers reach their respective centres.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube could not explain why the delay had occurred.

A snap survey around Gweru and Chiwundura showed a few voters who had turned up early for the election.

They are 581 polling stations in the Midlands province.

By 9:00 am in Matabeleland North Province, Zanu PF members were still waiting for the arrival of ballot papers at Mahlothova polling station.
Zanu PF members awaiting the arrival of ballot papers
The number of Zanu PF members waiting to cast their votes is fast increasing at various polling stations in Umguza and Bubi.

The primary elections are being held to come with Zanu PF candidates who will contest in the harmonised elections to be held later this year.

