Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

Johann Rupert

Theophilus Danjuma

Shafik Gabr

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Adrian Gore

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Mosimane not bothered by Ndoro matters that could give Pirates points

by 29/04/2018 10:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane shrugged off any personal relief that his team not only wrapped up the Absa Premiership on Saturday‚ but that Orlando Pirates’ defeat also meant Downs do not have to worry over board-room decisions on the Tendai Ndoro matter.

Sundowns won their third league title under Mosimane – and eighth overall – with a 3-1 victory against Ajax Cape Town at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates lost 1-0 against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.

That combination of results saw Downs go seven points clear of second-placed Bucs with a game to spare.

It also meant that even the eligibility issue over Ajax striker Ndoro at a Safa arbitration‚ one of the permutations of which was that Pirates might be awarded three points‚ can no longer have an impact on the title race.

Had Pirates won‚ Sundowns would have gone into their final match away against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday‚ May 12‚ wanting to win‚ even with the title concluded‚ to guarantee no influence from the outcome of Ndoro case.

“But for us‚ even if it was not settled‚ our league was today. So to win was to win‚” Mosimane said.

“If we win the league‚ we will win the league on the pitch. And I’ve always said that – the league is won on the pitch.

“And whatever comes out is out of our hands‚ is out of our control‚ and you don’t want to talk much about that.

“Because do you have control? You don’t have control.

“And we played a very good team‚ in Ajax. They tried. It’s very difficult to see that this team can go to the playoffs. I’m not sure‚ with the last game – we’ll see.

“They had enough speed up-front to give us problems.”

Second-last Ajax remain threatened by the Ndoro issue.

They remained in 15th place‚ needing a win from their last game against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium‚ and also other results to go their way‚ to escape the promotion-relegation playoff place.

But Ajax (31 points) still face the prospect of having points deducted depending on the Ndoro arbitration outcome‚ which might even see them fall below already outright relegated Platinum Stars (21 points).

Ndoro's eligibility case is over a Fifa ruling that players may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season.

The Zimbabwean has played for Pirates‚ Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia‚ and seven games for Ajax in 2017-18.

