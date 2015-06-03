Latest News

12 suspects arrested and illegal firearms seized

by 29/04/2018 10:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

Eastern Cape police have arrested 12 suspects and seized several firearms and ammunition after intercepting a vehicle near Cradock.

Colonel Michelle Matroos said two off-duty police officers from the Cradock K9 Unit had received information from colleagues at the Queenstown K9 and public order policing units about a Toyota Quantum travelling towards Cape Town which was allegedly conveying illegal firearms.

“They booked themselves on duty and started to patrol the area just outside Cradock where they stopped the vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle‚ 12 male occupants were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition‚” Matroos said.

Seven pistols‚ an AK-47 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

Matroos said the firearms would be sent for forensic tests.

Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga‚ Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner‚ praised the team for their vigilance in the recovery of the illegal firearms.

“Our Back to Basics approach is bearing fruit with good old fashioned police work. We will continue to stamp the authority of State with increased operations throughout the province. Our robust approach will continue to eliminate the proliferation of illegal firearms that contribute to the commission of crime and even the loss of innocent lives. We will not hesitate to act against individuals who continue to contravene the law‚" she added.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

