North Korea to rejoin South’s time zone in conciliatory gesture

The creation of “Pyongyang time” drew criticism from Moon’s conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas, whose division was sealed by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two countries have remained technically at war after the conflict ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty. Moon and Kim on Friday vowed to seek a formal end to the war.

North Korea is not the only country to have used a time zone to assert its national identity. China and India have both imposed single time zones to promote unity across their vast territories, with people in China’s westernmost provinces keeping to Beijing time despite the sun rising two hours later than in the capital.

Most time zones around the world are set on the hour, but some differ from Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) by 30 or even 45 minutes — Myanmar’s is half an hour behind its neighbour Thailand’s, for example.

Nepal, whose clocks run five hours and 45 minutes ahead of UTC, chose its unusual time zone after India’s meridian was deemed too far west for the small Himalayan nation to anchor itself to, and the next one along too far east.

So in 1956, Nepal decided to peg its standard time at Mount Gaurishankar, a peak east of the capital Kathmandu, putting it 15 minutes ahead of India — a way to assert itself as a nation independent from its giant neighbour.

And despite lying far to the west of Europe, mainland Spain has been in the same time zone as central Europe since 1942, when Francisco Franco’s fascist government adopted it to be in line with Nazi Germany.

- AFP