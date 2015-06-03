French tycoon blames prejudice for Africa corruption charges

Bollore, one of France’s most powerful businessmen, sits at the head of a sprawling business empire with revenues of 18.3 billion euros ($22.4 billion) in 2017 and interests in everything from construction and logistics to media, advertising and agriculture.

Africa accounts for about 20% of its turnover, excluding the Vivendi media group which is controlled by the family-run Bollore Group.

In the letter titled “Should we get out of Africa?“, Vincent Bollore said the French investigation had made him question whether he should pursue his activities on the continent, where he had invested 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion).

“I have realised over the past few days that what we have been doing in good faith for a long time, seen through the prism of those who consider the continent to be run by lawless people, is fertile ground for legitimate suspicion,” he wrote.

Slamming the “inaccurate and condescending treatment of Africans” he warned that “soon, France will need Africa more than the other way round.”

The nearly 200-year-old Bollore Group operates a dozen container ports in Africa and has stakes in several others, along with three railway concessions and interests in palm oil production.

Its communications arm Havas worked on Guinean President Alpha Conde’s winning 2010 election campaign. Months after taking office, Conde terminated the contract of Conakry’s existing port operator and gave it to rival Bollore.

Havas also worked on the communications strategy of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe. After Gnassingbe’s re-election to a second term in 2010, the Bollore Group won the 35-year Lome port contract.

Both decisions were challenged by other bidders.

