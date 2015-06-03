Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

0out of 5

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

0out of 5

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

0out of 5

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

0out of 5

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

0out of 5

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Get court interdict against protesters who trashed hospital: DA

by 29/04/2018 06:48:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Democratic Alliance has called on the Gauteng health department to obtain a court order against protesters who last week trashed parts of Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

"[They] should get a court interdict against this illegal action and police should arrest those who act violently‚" said the DA's Jack Bloom.

Hospital workers affiliated to the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) embarked on strike last week over the non-payment of overtime work.

The workers‚ who include nurses and support staff such as cleaners and porters‚ are also unhappy with the hospital’s failure to pay out performance bonuses.

Protesters threw litter in the hospital’s main foyer on Thursday‚ leaving medical waste and rubbish scattered on the floors.

The hospital appeared to be only half operational.

Bloom alleged that it was not only hospital workers who were present during the strike action.

"Some EFF supporters were also amongst those who had to be expelled from the hospital [by the police]‚" said Bloom.

"Most of the protesters are Nehawu members‚ including nurses‚ cleaners and porters‚ but some outsiders have been involved as well‚" he added.

Bloom said he had visited the hospital on Thursday.

"Staff told me that rampaging workers had gone through the wards‚ intimidating them and disrupting activities. Many operations have been cancelled because of a lack of clean linen‚" he said.

"Their grievances may be valid‚ but trashing a hospital and endangering the safety of patients should not be allowed under any circumstances."

Last week‚ TimesLIVE spoke to Gracia Rikhotso‚ Nehawu Gauteng deputy secretary. She said the hospital's management and provincial health department were not willing to speak to them. “Workers are angry and feel they are being taken for granted. They put in the work but when it comes to payment there is none‚” Rikhotso said.

