RCCG female church worker sent out of church for improper dressing (photo)

On every Sunday in most churches many ladies try to outdo themselves when it comes to dresses they wear to church, even the older ones are not left behind. Some men do the same too as some see churches as a social gathering where things beyond worshiping God can happen thus the need to dress to impress.

A Nigerian lady known as Adeola from her Twitter hanle has cried out on social media after she was sent out of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for wearing a gown thought to be improper by the church.

According to Adeola who claimed to be a worker in the church, which means she is expected to be properly dressed and in most cases have been given the dress code of the church, her green gown looks decent enough.

RCCG female church worker sent out of church over her dress

The incident happened on Sunday, April 29, at a RCCG church on the mainland in Lagos.

Trust Nigerians, they won’t keep quiet over such, check out their reactions below:

PETER @GREATNEZ_ "You simply cannot wear something like this to church. Totally unacceptable. Why expose so much leg? Trying to seduce the pastor? You’re not even wearing socks. Next time, please wear a jellabiya and/or burqa. Thanks! God’s Daughter"

Hyke "☺ @ekesunvictor Interested in “decency and morality” but disinterested in humanity. Does RCCG think that this is the problem with humanity at the moment? Their official handle is busy tweeting about Dino and not calling out the human right abuses of Osinbaje’s government"

@jagzangel "@deolamocha @maxxeene My dear, sorry to say but it is time to change church. As a first timer, I was sent out of a redeem parish because of head tie and they talked rudely to me. I love modesty but I hate modesty taken too far….let me keep quiet before God start looking at me somehow"

Do you think something is wrong with her outfit to church? Talk to us in the comment section.

Source: Naija.ng