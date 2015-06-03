Super Eagles head coach makes big statement about marrying a Nigerian lady

- Gernot Rohr says he would have loved to marry a Nigerian lady but cultural differences will not make it work

- The Franco-German tactician took over as the Super Eagles coach in 2016 after succeeding Sunday Oliseh

- He will lead Nigeria to their sixth World Cup appearance in Russia this summer

Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has admitted that it would be difficult for him to marry a Nigerian lady due to language and cultural barrier.

The German born tactician succeeded Sunday Oliseh to become the head coach of the country’s national team in 2016, and he has been superb with the team.

He qualified the three-time African champions for their sixth World Cup appearance ahead of the likes of Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon during the qualifiers.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares a stunning picture of her adorable engagement ring

Meanwhile, when he was asked if he would follow Clemens Westerhof’s footsteps, the former Burkina Faso coach said he has already been told by the federation president Amaju Pinnick.

He however admits that Nigerian ladies are hard to resist but maintain his stand that he would rather keep off to avoid some needless troubles generated by language or other cultural things.

“My president (Amaju Pinnick) joked about it recently. He said he was going to hand me a Nigerian woman and we all laughed about it.

“To be sincere, Nigerian ladies are very beautiful and tempting but it is going to be very difficult to marry one. Language and cultural background will be a serious barrier.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Rohr took over as the Eagles head coach in 2016, but before then, he has managed three other African countries – Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon.

He started his coaching career at French League side Bordeaux, Nice, Young Boys and Ajacio, but failed to lead any of those teams to success.

During his playing days, he featured for the likes of Bayern Munich between 1972 and 1974 as a defender before wrapping up his football career at Bordeaux, where he spent 12 seasons with 13 goals in 352 matches.

Which Nigerian player do you expect to shine at the Russia 2018 World Cup? - on |Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng