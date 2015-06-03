Lady reportedly runs mad after being dropped by a flashy car in the night in Owerri (photo, video)

Strange things are happening on a daily basis and one tends to look at the world as a wicked place filled with people who are evil. But that is not to say everybody is bad.

A young lady was reported to have run mad after she alighted from a flamboyant car in Owerri, Imo state.

According to a Facebook user Tbag Botas, the lady was came down from a flashy car in front of an eatery and boutique and the car that dropped her immediately sped off. The car had probably left before the people around realized that she has lost her senses and is mad. She reportedly came down from an Acura car and is taken to be a 'runs girl' that has been used by her clients.

She created such a scene that traffic around the major road was disrupted with people trying to catch a glimpse of what was happening. She also entertained them by controlling the growing traffic with her uncoordinated performances.

Read his post below:

“Breaking: This girl run mad this evening in front of Kilimanjaro fast food / Skin Xclusive boutique Ikenegbu Owerri after one flashy car dropped her and ran away.. girls pls make una take am easy kwanu.. too much waka waka is very bad and jumping from one man to another in the name of RUNS is osheyyy baddest.. for all my slay queens pls mind who u run sh*t with Biko bad customers plenty for street now”

Na wa O!

Source: Naija.ng