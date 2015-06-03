Outrage as Nigerians react to photo of pastor removing lady's undies during deliverance for her to get pregnant

The social media space has erupted in fury over a photo that some Nigerians say depicts misconduct on the part of a pastor.

The photo which has been trending wildly on social media appears to show a pastor removing the undies of a church member in an apparent deliverance session.

The photo drew swift condemnation from social media, with many Ghanaians describing it out as the type of conduct that gives Christianity a bad name.

Social media users blasted the pastor as one of the false prophets Jesus spoke of in the Bible.

Others described him as an irresponsible citizen who did not deserve to be a citizen of Ghana.

NAIJ.com cannot confirm that the photo depicts what social media users are complaining about or that it is even from Ghana. It is entirely possible that the picture is from a stage play or some other social event.

But that has not stopped social media users from going into full attack mode, condemning what many of them say is an attempt to discredit Christianity.

Here are other photos that recently caused outrage on the internet.

1. "Deliverance" time

2. A pastor "delivers" a woman with what appears to be a mosquito repellent.

3. Church members reportedly acting on their pastor's order to chew grass.

4. Several other pastors reportedly doing "deliverance"

What do you make of this? Share your views on this with us in the comments section.

Read more reactions below:

Nigerian Pastor reveals how he got the gift of prophecy at a young age on NAIJ.com TV:

