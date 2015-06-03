Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off her amazing diamond ring

- Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her adorable engagement ring on her social media platform

- The 23-year-old recently had a baby Alana Martina with the five-time ballon d'Or winner

- Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu on Tuesday

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have given his partner Georgina Rodriguez an engagement ring as the 23-year-old flaunted her diamond laden ring in a car.

The Argentine born model and mother posted the picture on her Instagram story on Saturday night while she sat in the passenger seat of the ex-Manchester United ace's luxury motor to show her beautiful piece of jewelry.

She said in a text that accompanied the post that: ‘Con mi persona favourita’ which means ‘with my favorite person’.

This is coming a few months after giving birth to her first child Alana Martina, as she blew a kiss in the camera while revealing the sparkling ring on her right hand.

Meanwhile, the picture has generated a lot of heat on the social media with most comments agreeing to the fact that an engagement was surely imminent.

Ronaldo however will be in action for Los Blancos when they host Bayern Munich in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal encounter on Tuesday, May 1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old fired blank in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena as Marcelo and Marco Asensio ensured Joshua Kimmich’s early goal was a mere consolation.

He has already scored 15 UCL goals in 11 appearances this season and might increase the numbers in their meeting in two days’ time.

The Portuguese star is the all-time highest goals scorer in the UEFA elite championship with a total of 120 goals since his first goal in the competition.

Ronaldo also has a chance to become the first player in modern football to win three consecutive Champions league titles having won the last two back-to-back.

The former Manchester United star started out as a professional footballer in Portugal with Sporting CP before joining the Red Devils in 2003.

He left the Old Trafford outfit in 2009 to become a Galacticos in the then world record fee and he has since that year won 1 major titles with the club.

The Real Madrid star also helped his country win the UEFA European Championship in 2016, beating host country, France in the final of the tournament two years ago.

