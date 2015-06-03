One man suffered fatal injuries and another was critically injured when their vehicle rolled on a road in Carletonville west of Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that paramedics had arrived on the scene shortly before 2pm to find the vehicle some distance off the road.

“It was evident that the vehicle had rolled multiple times. The bodies of two men were found lying near the crumpled vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed both men and found that they had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition.

“Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated‚ in an effort to stabilise the patients’ vital signs. Once stable‚ one of the critically injured was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to Lenmed Randfontein while the second man was transported by ambulance to Krugersdorp Private Hospital.

“Unfortunately‚ the critically injured man that had been airlifted had succumbed to his injuries in hospital‚” Meiring said.