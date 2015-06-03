Iraq sentences 19 Russian women to life for joining Islamic State

Latest News

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce Reacted To Result Of Senator’s Failed Recall

29/04/2018 11:02:00
What Nicki Minaj Wore Will Leave You Amazed (Photo 18+)

29/04/2018 11:02:00
President Buhari Lands In Washington DC To Meet With Donald Trump (Photos)

29/04/2018 11:06:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

Stormy Daniels lawyer says attorney Michael Cohen will 'flip' on Trump

MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by...

Sean Spicer leads criticism of Michelle Wolf after White House Correspondents Dinner

Kanye West shaves head in honor of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calling her his 'hero'

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Iraq sentences 19 Russian women to life for joining Islamic State

29/04/2018 12:31:00

Iraq on Sunday sentenced 19 Russian women to life in prison for joining the Islamic State group, the latest in a series of heavy verdicts against foreign women linked to the jihadists.

The head of Baghdad’s Central Criminal Court, which deals with terrorism cases, said the women were found guilty of “joining and supporting IS“, according to an AFP journalist at the hearing. Six women from Azerbaijan and four from Tajikistan were also condemned to life in prison Sunday on the same charge.

The women, who have the right to appeal against the sentences, entered the court one-by-one dressed in black headscarves and pink blouses, most of them accompanied by their children. They addressed the court through a translator, a Russian-language professor at Baghdad University hired by their embassy for the trial.

“We will contact the parents to inform them of the verdict,” a Russian diplomat at the hearing told AFP.

IS took over nearly one third of Iraq in a blistering 2014 offensive, seizing control of the country’s second largest city, Mosul, among others. Baghdad declared military victory over the jihadists in December, after expelling them from all urban centres.

It has detained at least 560 women and 600 children identified as jihadists or relatives of suspected IS fighters, and is wasting no time in putting them on trial.

Most of the women on trial on Sunday claimed they were tricked into going to Iraq.

“I did not know we were in Iraq,” said one of the accused. “I went with my husband and my children to Turkey to live there, and then I suddenly discovered that I was actually in Iraq.”

Experts estimate that Iraq is holding 20,000 people in jail over suspected IS membership. There is no official figure.

Iraqi courts have sentenced to death a total of more than 300 people, including dozens of foreigners, for belonging to IS, judicial sources said earlier this month.
Iraq’s anti-terrorism law empowers courts to convict people who are believed to have helped jihadists even if they are not accused of carrying out attacks.

