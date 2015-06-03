Former Orlando Pirates player Bheka Phakathi has died‚ the football club confirmed on Sunday.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing away of former player Bheka Phakathi‚” the club said in a statement posted on its website.

“On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family we would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Phakathi family and supplicate that God provides comfort in this time of pain.”

According to soccer magazine Kick Off‚ Phakathi died in a car accident.