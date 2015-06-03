"We have won 32 points from 14 matches in the second half of the season.

“If this had also happened in the first half of the season‚ we would be speaking a different story now.

“But this is how sport goes.

"There is no automatic pressing of Q button and things are working.

“We are in a process and we are happy that we’ve succeeded to rebuild the team‚ instil confidence‚ to make the players mentally strong and to be more aware of what the (Pirates’) jersey means‚” he added.

Last season Pirates had their worst ever season when they finished 11th.

But this time the Bucs have made sure of African Champions League qualification for the 2019 tournament.

“We got 19 more points than we did last season‚” said Serbian-born Sredojevich who took over from the hapless Swede Kjell Jonevret in June.

Second place is Pirates' best position since they won the league in 2012.

Since then they finished third (2013)‚ fourth (2014)‚ fourth (2015)‚ seventh (2016) and 11th in the previous campaign.