Mourinho certain Man United will sign highly rated Atletico Madrid striker this summer

Premier League giants, Manchester United, are confident of signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The 27-year-old France international was tipped with a move to Old Trafford last summer in a £90m deal but he opted to stay in La Liga after Atletico were hit with a transfer ban.

Griezmann has since been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with United still keen on the striker.

And Spanish news outlet Don Balon claims that Jose Mourinho is convinced he will land Griezmann this summer.

They sensationally say the United boss is also willing to give up Paul Pogba to sign Griezmann.

The Special One is said to be willing to axe the £89m midfielder, who has struggled to impress this season.

Don Balon add that Mourinho is keen on a swap deal involving Pogba and Griezmann.

Griezmann has been vocal on his future in recent weeks, with the attacker claiming he’s in talks with Atletico over his plans.

“If I’m going to continue at Atletico, I don’t know, we’ll see,” said Griezmann.

“We’re talking to the club to see what can be done.”

United are back in action this afternoon when the Red Devils host Arsenal in the Premier League.

NAIJ.com previously reported that French stars at Barcelona have reportedly concluded plans to convince Antoine Griezmann to join the Catalan club at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old scored for Atletico Madrid in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in Thursday’s Europa League semifinal first leg clash.

Although, he is wanted by Premier League side, Manchester United with Jose Mourinho planning to rebuild his team ahead of the coming season.

