Ruthless Man City thrash West Ham to march toward Premier League points record

Premier League champions Manchester City continued in their fine vein of form after being declared Premier League champions as they thrash West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Citizen are longer in contest in any other trophy and might be targeting a record finish in the Premier League.

As expected City dominated possession from kickoff and their efforts paid off in the 13th minutes as Leroy Sane tried his luck from the edge of the box and his shot took a deflection that went past the stranded Adrian to make 0 - 1 in favour of the visitors.

City doubled their lead in the 27th minutes as s slightly disorientated Pablo Zabaleta put the ball into his own net.

Aaron Cresswell made the scoreline 1 - 2 in the 42nd minute as he shoot from the free kick just outside the box and curls the ball inside the right post.

And City placed the game beyond their host in the 53rd minutes as Raheem Sterling showed great vision to find Gabriel Jesus with a cheeky pass inside the box, and his first-time shot is precise and sailed into the bottom right corner.

And the rampaging Pep Guardiola side made it an impressive 1 - 4 victory in the 64th minute as Raheem Sterling laid the ball off to Fernandinho, who shot from close range into the bottom left corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

And at the end of fulltime it is the Citizens that claimed a comfortable 4 - 1 away victory over West Ham keeping their hopes of finishing with the record Premier League points alive.

