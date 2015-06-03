Breaking: President Buhari arrives Joint Base Andrews Airport ahead of meeting with Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the United States ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The president landed at the Joint Base Andrews Airport on Sunday, April 29.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in the US for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. Credit: Twitter, Prsidency

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye speaks after failed recall

The president’s bilateral meeting with the US is scheduled for Monday, April 30.

NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari would be hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, April 30, at the White House to discuss issues, including fighting terrorism and economic growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buhari, during the one-day official working visit to the U.S. at the invitation of Trump, would have bilateral meeting with the U.S. president and a working lunch.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019! Naij.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng