PDP reportedly shopping for presidential candidate with untainted reputation for 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reportedly shopping for a presidential candidate with untainted reputation ahead of 2019, Daily Trust reports.

According to the report, the leadership of the opposition party is against the supposed top five candidates that have shown interest.

The reported candidates are: “Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former governor Sule Lamido, Governor Hassan Dankwambo and Senator David Mark.

The party is in search of another candidate whom they believe will be able to take on President Muhammadu Buhari.

A leader of the PDP reportedly said the move is enjoying support from the party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and some governors and lawmakers under the party.

The source said: “The group is actually mindful of the fact that only a personality with an unblemished track record and widely recognized as a detribalized Nigerian could defeat President Buhari.”

Another source from the party who is a senator reportedly said the party was looking for a candidate that “would be accepted by Nigerians as an alternative to Buhari.”

Alhaji Aminu Yakudima who is a founding member of the PDP in the north east reportedly said it was the plan of the National Working Committee but it will be resisted by the party.

Meanwhile former president Olusegun Obasanjo charged members of his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) to be battle ready to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Premium Times reports that Obasanjo said this in Ibadan at the inauguration of the Oyo state chapter of the Movement on Saturday, April 28.

The former head of state and retired army general urged CNM members not to be threatened but work with the mind of redeeming Nigeria while urging all qualified electorates to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the poll.

