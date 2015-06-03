Cee C defends her 'toxic' behaviour in BBNaija house, says she has no regrets

Latest News

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce Reacted To Result Of Senator’s Failed Recall

29/04/2018 11:02:00
What Nicki Minaj Wore Will Leave You Amazed (Photo 18+)

29/04/2018 11:02:00
President Buhari Lands In Washington DC To Meet With Donald Trump (Photos)

29/04/2018 11:06:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

Stormy Daniels lawyer says attorney Michael Cohen will 'flip' on Trump

MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by...

Sean Spicer leads criticism of Michelle Wolf after White House Correspondents Dinner

Kanye West shaves head in honor of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calling her his 'hero'

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Cee C defends her 'toxic' behaviour in BBNaija house, says she has no regrets

BBNaija's Cee C is on of the most-discussed housemates of the Double Wahala edition and for obvious reasons. In a recent interview, the controversial finalist revealed that all her behaviour in the house is who she is in the outside world.

King Cee C as most of her fans call her, also stated that she has no regrets over how she acted in the Big Brother and shared details on the take of her family when she decided to go for the reality TV game show.

Cee C became very controversial back in the house because of her attitude and most people were quick to describe her as toxic and vile especially towards Tobi. Her new found reputation lasted throughout the show and made headlines countless of times, which consequentially also lead fans to love or hate her.

Now that the show is over and the housemates do media tours and answer some of the questions people have been dying to ask, Cee C gave her supporters something to ponder on.

Cee-C opens up on viral photo with Ebuka at event

Speaking on how she found out about the show, she said: "A few weeks after I saw the advert on Instagram, I decided to attend the audition and I was successful."

She however didn't inform her family about it until much later but they were happy as they knew she always had interest in being on TV. She said: "They know I have always wanted to be on TV, so they were not surprised about my decision. The fact that I made it into the house despite the large number of people that auditioned also impressed them."

As some will like to believe, Cee C's behaviour was only a strategy that took her to the finals and made her emerge as first runner up. According to Cee C however, all she did was who she really is. She said: "I am always myself. Everything you saw in the house was real." and further stated, she has no regrets about her time in the house.

Recall, Cee C was seen lashing Tobi for hours, saying he has nothing to offer a grown woman like her. The queen also had many other episodes with several housemates whenever they didn't agree.

BBNaija Finale 2018: Nigerians share their thoughts on Cee-C, Miracle

Source: Naija.ng

