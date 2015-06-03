Cee C defends her 'toxic' behaviour in BBNaija house, says she has no regrets

BBNaija's Cee C is on of the most-discussed housemates of the Double Wahala edition and for obvious reasons. In a recent interview, the controversial finalist revealed that all her behaviour in the house is who she is in the outside world.

King Cee C as most of her fans call her, also stated that she has no regrets over how she acted in the Big Brother and shared details on the take of her family when she decided to go for the reality TV game show.

Cee C became very controversial back in the house because of her attitude and most people were quick to describe her as toxic and vile especially towards Tobi. Her new found reputation lasted throughout the show and made headlines countless of times, which consequentially also lead fans to love or hate her.

Now that the show is over and the housemates do media tours and answer some of the questions people have been dying to ask, Cee C gave her supporters something to ponder on.

Speaking on how she found out about the show, she said: "A few weeks after I saw the advert on Instagram, I decided to attend the audition and I was successful."

She however didn't inform her family about it until much later but they were happy as they knew she always had interest in being on TV. She said: "They know I have always wanted to be on TV, so they were not surprised about my decision. The fact that I made it into the house despite the large number of people that auditioned also impressed them."

As some will like to believe, Cee C's behaviour was only a strategy that took her to the finals and made her emerge as first runner up. According to Cee C however, all she did was who she really is. She said: "I am always myself. Everything you saw in the house was real." and further stated, she has no regrets about her time in the house.

Recall, Cee C was seen lashing Tobi for hours, saying he has nothing to offer a grown woman like her. The queen also had many other episodes with several housemates whenever they didn't agree.

