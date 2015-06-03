Expectations, opportunities of President Buhari's visit to White House

Latest News

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce Reacted To Result Of Senator’s Failed Recall

29/04/2018 11:02:00
What Nicki Minaj Wore Will Leave You Amazed (Photo 18+)

29/04/2018 11:02:00
President Buhari Lands In Washington DC To Meet With Donald Trump (Photos)

29/04/2018 11:06:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer says attorney Michael Cohen will 'flip' on Trump

0out of 5

MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by...

0out of 5

Sean Spicer leads criticism of Michelle Wolf after White House Correspondents Dinner

0out of 5

Kanye West shaves head in honor of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calling her his 'hero'

0out of 5

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Expectations, opportunities of President Buhari's visit to White House

29/04/2018 09:27:00

- U.S. President Donald Trump will on Monday, April 30, at the White House host President Muhammadu Buhari

- At the invitation of Trump, Buhari would have bilateral meeting with the U.S. president and a working lunch

- The meeting is expected to address issues such as security and economic growth

President Muhammadu Buhari would be hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, April 30, at the White House to discuss issues, including fighting terrorism and economic growth.

Buhari, during the one-day official working visit to the U.S. at the invitation of Trump, would have bilateral meeting with the U.S. president and a working lunch.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

READ ALSO: The real reason Obasanjo, Babangida are against Buhari’s re-election bid - Governor Ganduje

“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the White House said.

International affairs experts say Buhari’s U.S. visit is strategic in many fronts, especially in view of the fact that the Nigeria-U.S. relationship was not too good prior to the inauguration of Buhari as president.

They say Buhari, being the first democratically-elected African President that would be hosted by Trump since his inauguration and also being the first African leader Trump spoke to on phone following his inauguration as the U.S. president, speak volume.

They also note that former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Nigeria in March in a first five-country African tour embarked upon by any official of the Trump administration

These historic events, the experts say, apart from reaffirming Nigeria’s strategic position in Africa, raised a lot of expectations and opportunities during the visit.

The special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, highlighted some of the expectations and opportunities.

“The meeting is to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

“The meeting will further deepen the U.S.-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership.

“Later in the day, President Buhari will meet with a group of business persons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry,” Adesina said.

Ahead of the visit, meetings were scheduled between senior Nigerian government officials and executives of major U.S. companies in the areas of agriculture, aviation and transportation.

The presidency said the Nigerian officials would be meeting with Boeing, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, on the National Carrier Project.

On agriculture, the Nigerian delegation will also meet with large equipment manufacturers with focus on harvesting and post harvesting equipment.

In the area of transportation, the officials will meet with the GE-led consortium for the implementation of the interim phase of the narrow gauge rail concession.

A substantive concession agreement will be negotiated and finalised, to provide the consortium the opportunity to invest an estimated two billion dollars, to modernise the rail line from Lagos to Kano and from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

In addition, the concession framework and the interim phase framework agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Nigerian officials will also meet with U.S.-EXIM Bank and the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation to explore competitive financing arrangements.

U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, said the Buhari-Trump meeting “will be a very high level meeting; it will help the U.S. to also understand Nigeria’s projection”.

“There will be independent conversation on security, governance, the Lake Chad Basin and Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region,’’ Symington said.

Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also described the visit as a sign of the growing cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria.

Mohammed said: “There will be independent conversation on security, governance, the Lake Chad Basin and Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.”

“The meeting between President Trump and President Buhari will centre majorly on security and the economy and I think it’s not by co-incidence and I think it’s quite important.

“He (Buhari) is the President of the most populous country in Africa, the president of the country with the largest economy in Africa.

“And this is quite important because it is going to offer the opportunity for the two countries to reset their ties.

“And I think it’s probably the fact that the world is now understanding that Nigeria is very strategic not just to the sub-region but the entire Africa.”

Amb. Hakeem Balogun, Nigeria’s ambassador to Indonesia, sees a very positive outing, saying the Nigeria-U.S. relation has improved greatly since Buhari became president and described the relationship as “very warm”.

“The Nigeria-U.S. relationship is quite good. It’s been very warm and lovely ever since the coming of this administration.

“Prior to President Buhari’s ascendancy, the relationship was sort of lukewarm following the American’s complaints over Nigeria’s handling of security issues, human rights allegations, issues of corruption, issues of governance.

“These are issues which the present government has come in to make the focal point of its administration. And no doubt, even since then, our relationship has been very robust.

“Our relationship has entered the fulcrum of the Bi-National Commission and based on that, it has formed the bedrock of our relationship; the bi-national commission is the foundation, the basis of the relationship between both countries.

“Well within the bedrock of that bi-national commission, are issues of good governance, corruption, security and others, which formed the basis of our relationship with the United States.”

On corruption, Balogun, who was Nigeria’s former Charge d’ Affaires in U.S., said the U.S. was quite impressed with how far Nigeria had gone in the fight against corruption under Buhari.

“They (U.S.) really have this belief that the person of Mr President was okay to handle the issue of corruption in Nigeria and that he’s been doing well.

“So I can definitely tell you that the United States is pleased with what we’ve been doing at that level, ditto the efforts to revive the economy,” Balogun said.

To corroborate Balogun’s assertion, Trump, during his phone conversation with Buhari in February 2017, discussed the strong cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria, including on shared security, economic, and governance priorities.

Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with Buhari to expand the strong partnership.

The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide.

The U.S. president, particularly expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the U.S. to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

Trump thanked Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in Africa and emphasised the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums.

Balogun also said Buhari’s visit would be a win-win for both countries considering Nigeria’s ability to rally Africa on any issue at the international stage, a diplomatic advantage, which U.S. desperately needs.

“The U.S. recognises Nigeria as the leader on the continent. It shows that if they (U.S.) have to have a foothold in Africa or to do something in Africa, anything positive, they need the support of Nigeria.

“All our activities in the troubled spots in Africa – the championed peace on the continent and even beyond the continent; we’ve always been there on peaceful missions around the world,” Balogun said.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, the United States president, Donald Trump, invited President Muhammadu Buhari to a meeting at the White House on April 30, 2018.

According to a statement released by the US government, Trump is expected to discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari, The Nation reports.

The statement read: "President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region."

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019! Naij.com TV.

Source: Naija.ng

