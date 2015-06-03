Nigerians actress reveals she wants a man richer than Otedola as a boyfriend

- Nigerian actress Blessing Ofoegbu recently opened up on the kind of man she desires to settle with

- According to the Nollywood diva, she has just gotten out of a relationship and is not looking for anything more or less than to settle down

- In an interview, she boldly stated that she wants a man richer than oil and gas magnate, Femi Otedola

Nollywood actress Blessing Ofoegbu opened up in recent interview about her desire to settle down and the kind of man she wants in her life. Speaking to Inside Nollywood, she revealed she just came out of a relationship and knows exactly what she wants as she nurses her heartbreak.

Speaking about her love life, she revealed she was single but only because she and her man called it quits. Ofoegbu however displayed a positive spirit when she described the kind of man she desires as a husband in the nearest future.

Blessing said: "I'm single and not in any relationship now, because I just broke up with my boyfriend a short while ago, so sexual urge is not my problem.

However, when it’s time for marriage, I want a humble, God fearing, intelligent and bold man, and a man with good morals. I want a man with too much money. I want a man richer than (Femi) Otedola. I don’t want a stingy man.

I want someone that will look at me and say ‘baby girl, you are worth eating my money."

Oil and gas magnate, Femi Otedola's net worth is said to be a whooping N198 billion. Since Ofoegbu desires a man richer, it will be someone whose net worth is higher than the above stated sum.

As her name's imply, she will need special blessings to find and score a man like that. We however, wish her the very best.

Meanwhile, Otedola recently wished his friend and co-billionaire, Dangote well on his birthday.

