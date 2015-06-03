Alex owns the dance floor again at BBNaija 5 finalists homecoming party (photos, video)

After spending 85 days in the Big Brother house, the five housemates standing gained freedom to the larger world on April 22.

To celebrate the Big Brother Naija 2018 five finalists, all the ex-housemates from Double Wahala and See Gobe (2017 housemates) were all present. The host of the last two editions, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was also on ground at the party, himself an ex-housemate of the first edition of BBNaija.

The party was held on Saturday, April 28, at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Check interesting photos from the homecoming party below:

Tobi and Alex also showed some couple goals.

Fellow housemates, Cynthia and Nina seem to have struck a close friendship since their exit from the TV reality show.

As usual, Alex made the dance floor more interesting with her creative dance moves. Watch her do her thing below:

NAIJ.com reported that Nina has been in the eye of the storm over her relationship with BBNaija winner Miracle. Many accused her of abandoning her boyfriend pre-BBNaija, Collins. Even some of her friends are not happy with her.

