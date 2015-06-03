Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Mohammed Indimi

Naguib Sawiris

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Mansour

Anas Sefrioui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Dag Heward-Mills

Ramson Mumba

Breaking! CAF place huge ban on Nigerian professional referee for this very embarrassing reason

by 29/04/2018 16:08:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor for one year

- He was banned for his role in a match fixing investigation

- The elite African football regulating body also cautioned Plateau United to ”refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor for one year for ”attempted match manipulation” during an international club match earlier this month.

The decision was made after investigations were conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials who were in charge of a Confederation Cup game in Lagos on April 7 between Nigerian team Plateau United and Algerian club USM Alger which Plateau United won it 2-1.

CAF ban Nigerian referee Ogabor for 1 year

CAF ban Nigerian referee Ogabor for 1 year (photo: Pulse)

CAF said in a brief statement Sunday that those officials had been contacted by Ogabor to provide ”technical assistance” – or provide favor – to the Nigerian team.

CAF added that its referees committee accepted the recommendation of its disciplinary board to ban Ogabor.

The elite African football regulating body also cautioned Plateau United to ”refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.”

However, CAF also ordered the South African FA to apologize to its Nigerian counterpart over allegations of a $30k bribe relating to the same game.

The four South African officials in charge say they were offered $30,000 to fix it. Referee Victor Gomes, assistant referees Johannes Moshidi and Athenkosi Ndongeni, and fourth official Thando Ndzandzeka were offered the bribe in cash ahead of the game, SAFA alleged after the game.

SAFA said Gomes immediately reported the incident to CAF, which runs the Confederation Cup and opened an investigation. No details were given at the time on who was suspected of offering the bribe.

CAF concluded that ”investigations proved there was no evidence whatsoever,” regarding an attempted bribery.

The two-legged playoff match decided who reached the main group stage of the Confederation Cup, Africa’s second-biggest club competition after the African Champions League. USM Alger won the return leg 4-0 to advance.

Matching fixing allegations is not new to African football as a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal in 2016 was ordered by FIFA to be replayed after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of fixing the game by awarding South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball by a Senegalese player.

Lamptey was subsequently banned for life by FIFA, which detailed other games stretching back years where his actions came under suspicion.

As a way of sorting out match fixing incident that has plagued African football, the referees’ body in Malawi asked the national soccer association to increase the amount it pays referees and match officials, which is currently about $5 each per game.

The referees’ body argued that the low wages increased the likelihood of match officials fixing games for money.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

