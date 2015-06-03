See gobe! Kenya reportedly bans night prayers in churches to curb teenage pregnancy

Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

News

See gobe! Kenya reportedly bans night prayers in churches to curb teenage pregnancy

by 29/04/2018 14:53:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Kenyan government has reportedly banned night prayers in churches

- The session known as Kesha has been stopped following the rise in early pregnancy among teenagers in Narok county

- The move was taken in a bid to curb teenage pregnancy as reported by Narok County Commissioner, George Natembeya

Reports claim Kenyan government has put a ban on night prayers held in churches in a bid to curb teenage pregnancies. The Narok County Commissioner, George Natembeya revealed in a recent interview that the move was taken following the rise of early pregnancy among teenagers in the county.

Natembeya who was speaking at the campaign against child pregnancy shared that 17 girls from Suswa Girls Secondary School in Narok County were found pregnant just a month ago. The alarming rise in such despicable act led to the decision to ban evening prayers held in churches, known as Kesha.

There's the belief that the night prayers are an excuse for the young girls to get out of parental protection, living them exposed to the sinful world of unprotected intercourse, which consequentially, leads to a generation of baby makers.

To arrest such negative development, necessary steps have been taken to stop such practice.

There's been several reactions following the decision of the Kenyan government with some speaking against the move.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier shared interesting details on what every woman needs to know about eating garlic during pregnancy.

Source: Naija.ng

