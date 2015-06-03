Marouane Fellaini scores late goal to ensure Arsene Wenger's final trip to Manchester United ends in defeat

- Fellaini scored a 92nd winner as Man United defeated Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford

- With the victory, José Mourinho is the first Man United manager to do the Premier League double over Arsène Wenger's Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan had cancelled out Pogba's opener before Fellaini secured all three points for the Red Devils

Marouane Fellaini’s late minute goal was all Manchester United needed to beat stubborn Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 29.

France international Paul Pogba scored the opener for the Red Devils in the 16th minute after converting a loose ball from Alexis Sanchez’s header a slight moment before then.

Though, the outgoing Gunners boss made some changes to his side that faced Atletico Madrid in their Europa League meeting last Thursday, the selected players still gave their host a scare in the game.

The Frenchman would have loved to avoid defeat in his last meeting against the Red Devils as Arsenal manager, as he will be stepping down as the club’s head coach this summer after period of 22 years.

Wenger’s men settled in quickly into the game as they already had about 48% possession as at the 15th minute of the game, 60 seconds after which they got sloppy to allow Pogba net the first goal.

On return to his former club for the first time after leaving them in January, Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave United’s defence a scare with dangerous moves which didn’t result to a positive result for the Armenian attacker.

In the 23rd minute, Pogba and former Arsenal forward, Alexis Sanchez tried out a 1-2 move in their opponent’s danger zone but the Gunners defenders were well-timed to intercept the pass and relieve the pressure.

United’s confidence grew in the game as they continued to mount pressure on their visitors but their efforts were not fruitful.

The hosts gave their best to ensure they double their lead, while the visitors’ efforts to get an equalizer before half time became very difficult even with an addition one minute in the first half.

Coming back into the second half of the meeting with Arsene Wenger’s men coming back with some fresh confidence as they got the first free kick in the second half after Ashley Young tipped Ainsley Maitland-Niles just one minute into the second half of the game.

And in the 51st minute, Armenian attacker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan leveled up for the guests from a Granit Xhaka’s assist.

In the 62nd minute, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba had some superb exchanges between themselves but Lingard’s last ball was blocked.

Sanchez, who joined the Red Devils during the winter transfer window in a swap deal, tried so much to ensure he registered his name on the score sheet, but all his advances were denied by Arsenal.

In the 67th minute, Danny Welbeck tries his luck from distance but his effort ends up safely in the hands of David De Gea.

Referee Kevin Friend stopped the game for a moment to allow medicals attend to Arsenal goalkeeper, David Ospina who needed attention in the game.

Meanwhile, Wenger took that opportunity to make a substitution by removing his side’s goalscorer, Mkhitaryan for Joseph Willock in a tactical decision in the 75th minute.

In the 89th minute, the Red Devils had a chance to score through Marcos Rashford but his goal was ruled out due after the assistant referee had flagged him offside.

With four minutes additional time, Marouane Fellaini headed his side to victory in the 91st minute through Ashley Young’s well delivered cross to ensure the home team claim maximum victory in the game.

United also tried to score goal number three in the 94th minute but Ainsley Maitland-Niles clears the danger but is forced to give away a corner and a moment later, the referee sounded the full time whistle.

