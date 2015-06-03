Nigeria to experience cloudy, thundery, rainy activities on Monday, April 30

Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

News

Nigeria to experience cloudy, thundery, rainy activities on Monday, April 30

- Central states of Nigeria are expected to experience cloudy weather conditions

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicts southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated rain showers

- The agency also predicts that northern cities will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Monday morning, April 30, with localised thunderstorms over Jalingo, Lafia, Abuja, Kaduna and Obudu axis.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday, April 29, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 37 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were anticipated over places like Jos, Ilorin, Bida, Minna, Yelwa and Abuja axis during afternoon and evening hours.

READ ALSO: Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president reportedly bombed

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated rain showers over Benin, Calabar, Uyo and Warri axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over Enugu, Abakaliki, Lagos, Oshogbo, Akure, Yenagoa and Port Harcourt later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 39 to 42 and 22 to 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The entire country is under the influence of moisture laden winds and this is expected to give rise to localised thunderstorms activities across the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

Victims of Lekki flood rendered homeless, jobless speak to NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

