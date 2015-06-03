How Buhari's administration saved Nigeria - Lai Mohammed

Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

0out of 5

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

0out of 5

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

0out of 5

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

0out of 5

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

0out of 5

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
News

How Buhari's administration saved Nigeria - Lai Mohammed

29/04/2018 14:21:00

- Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has claimed that President Buhari's administration has fought Boko Haram to a standstil

- He said the terrorists group used to attack the federal capital territory under Goodluck Jonathan's administration

- Mohammed also blamed those opposed to the re-election of Buhari on the protracted attacks in parts of the country

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, is in the U.S., speaking on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari is due in the US at the weekend for a meeting with President Donald Trump on 30 April in Washington D.C.

Mohammed, since his arrival, has been actively engaged with the media and some think-tanks.

He said the Buhari’s administration has a lot of success stories, which needed to be told.

The minister was first in Washington, D.C. and later in New York, where he explained that Buhari’s administration has done very well and recorded so many achievements in less than three years.

READ ALSO: Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president reportedly bombed

“I’ve been to VOA – Voice of America, Washington Post, Washington Times; I’ve been to Al Jazeera. I’ve met a couple of think-tanks, the Atlantic Council and also the Foreign Relations Council.

“In New York here, today, I’ve met with Reuters. I’ve met with Wall Street Journal. Today, I’m meeting with CNN and also the New York Times and probably the AP.

“The whole idea is to give the government’s perspectives and narratives on the development and progress the government has made,” Mohammed told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mohammed said he was able to explain that the administration has done very well in pushing back insurgency especially given what the situation was as at May 2015.

He said at that time, about 20 out of 37 Local Governments in Borno alone was under the effective occupation of Boko Haram and about two in Yobe, and about four in Adamawa.

“Today not one single inch of land is occupied by Boko Haram,” he said.

Mohammed said he drew attention to the fact that before 2015, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was not safe as the Boko Haram breached security more than five times.

“But between 2015 and today, every one lives with his two eyes closed in Abuja. So we discussed extensively the achievements of this administration in the area of fighting insecurity.”

“Generally I was able to give a good account of what we’ve done in the economy,” he said adding, “the figures are there to see what we’ve done”.

The minister said: “We were in recession, within two quarters we came out of recession, largely because of the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan of the government.

“And today, we’ve been able to double our foreign exchange from about 23.6 billion dollars in 2015 to about 47 billion dollars.

“We’ve in one year been able to climb 24 steps in the ladder of World Bank ranking of Ease of Doing Business.

“Our (Nigerian) Stock Exchange has been rated as one of the six best performing in the world and return on investment was as high as 43 per cent.

“And in the area of the economy again, we’ve been able to push down inflation for 11 consecutive months from 18 per cent to now about 13.5 per cent”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

In the area of diversification, Mohammed said the Anchor-Borrower Programme was a big success adding, it has added additional almost six million rice farmers and cut down on importation of rice from 644,000 metric tonnes 24 metric tonnes.

“We’ve increased the number of Integrated Rice Processing Mills from 13 to 21 and 10 new ones were just approved on Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council and our diversification programme is working very well.

“The latest figure showed that apart from agriculture, mines, metal ore, electricity, gas, creative industry, are all reading positively.

“We discussed also the issue of corruption and how this government is fighting corruption and how it is important for us to remain focus”.

On the protracted attacks in parts of the country, Mohammed blamed those opposed to the re-election of Buhari.

“Most of the attacks we receive today are from people who have morbid fear of the President coming back in 2019,” he said.

NAN reports that Mohammed, while in New York, also visited the Nigeria House where he briefed senior officials of the Consulate and was received by Nigeria’s Consul-General, Tanko Suleiman and other officials of the Consulate.

NAIJ.com had reported that Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, blamed those opposed to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari of being behind the attacks in parts of the country.

The minister made the allegation in the US when speaking on the achievements of the Buhari administration.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian army and the herdsmen crisis | Naij.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

Read More
Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More