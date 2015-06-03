Saraki visits NYSC camp in Kwara over death of female corps member (photos)

- The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, visited members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Kwara state today, Sunday, April 29

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki visited NYSC members serving in Kwara state earlier today, Sunday, April 29.

Saraki was in the camp to commiserate with the NYSC members over the death of a female corps member identified as Miss Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu, recently.

Saraki addressing the corps members during the visit. Photo source: Twitter

According to the Senate President, one of his major priorities in office is to understand the needs of young people and ensure that the Senate in its capacity, strengthens the institutions that enhance their capacity.

He praised the Nigerian youths for their hard-work and resilience, stressing that for Nigeria to thrive, youths must be supported because they make up the majority of our population.

Saraki exchanging pleasantries with the corps members. Photo source: Twitter

The Senate President also used the opportunity to inspect facilities in the camp, after which he promised to contribute to the renovation of the facility.

He stated that there was a definite need for government to improve upon the medical and other facilities in the camp.

Saraki inspecting facilities at the NYSC camp in Kwara. Photo source: Twitter

While lamenting the demise of the corps member, Miss Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu, Saraki said Nigerian youths can match their counterparts anywhere in the world in terms of creativity and government must do everything to ensure they fulfil their dreams.

He later led a minute silence in honour of the late corps member and described his visit as part of a process of immortalising her.

Saraki pose for a selfie with one of the youth corps member. Photo source: Twitter

He then promised the corps members that he will use his ‘persuasive influence’ to ensure that Kwara state government begins to pay local monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state.

Earlier, state director of the NYSC, Mr. Amaefule Remigius had described the late Miss Amadi as a young lady, full of life, intelligent, beautiful and very active in all camp activities while alive.

Many of the corps members were excited to see the Senate President in their camp. Photo source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a large delegation of the The Not Too Young To Run movement paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, April 19.

The visit is in line with the movement's consistent advocacy to ensure that the age reduction bill sees the light of the day.

Speaking during the visit, leader of the delegation and co-convener of the movement, Samson Itodo, demanded for youth inclusion in Nigeria's political process.

Source: Naija.ng