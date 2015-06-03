NAF fighter aircraft kills scores of Boko Haram insurgents in Borno (video)

- Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Borno

- The operation which was conducted on Saturday, April 28, was conducted following intelligence report that Boko Haram terrorist fighters were hibernating in the settlement

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Yuwe in Borno, through successful air strikes.

Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, April 29, in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday, April 28.

Read the statement below:

"The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 28 April 2018, neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at YUWE in Borno State through successful air strikes.

The mission was conducted following intelligence report that BHTs fighters were hibernating in the settlement. Consequently, the ATF detailed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft and one Mi-35 Helicopter gunship to conduct Air Interdiction on the BHT location in 2 waves.

Overhead the location, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the terrorists in the settlement with bombs, rockets and canons while a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) of the mission.

The BDA revealed that at the end of the attack, some of the buildings in the location were successfully destroyed and engulfed in fire while the occupying terrorists were neutralized.

Thereafter, some of the terrorists that survived were seen scampering for safety, with various degrees of wounds. The fighter aircraft then attacked the fleeing BHTs in subsequent waves of attack."

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, troops of 233 Battalion deployed in operation Lafiya Dole while on raid operation to Mingel and Damagun in Fune local government area of Yobe state nabbed four Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement announcing the arrests, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the director, army public relations, said they were arrested on Friday, April 27, with their collaborator.

The suspects who are all from Borno state include, Chari Masaa 40 years, Gonbuzu Abar 30 years, Modu Moduchollo 20 years and Titta Masawa 20 years.

