Celebrity tour guide Chiamaka Obuekwe dumps 10-week-old marriage over body size

It seems many people spend so much time courting than they spend in the marriage as the rate at which marriages break lately is becoming alarming even after spending so much to hold a celebrity wedding.

Nigerian tour guide, Chiamaka Obuekwe popularly known as Social Prefect on social media has come online to reveal that she has dumped her husband of 10 weeks.

The celebrity tour guide had married her husband Aniefiok Ntia who also doubled as her business partner.

She took to her social media page to announce their marriage break up.

Judging from her write up, the reason behind her marriage break up is because of her weight as she wrote that Ntia is free to date all the slim and pretty girls now.

Celebrity tour guide Chiamaka Obuekwe and her estranged husband Aniefiok Ntia on their wedding day

Read her post below:

“I am a queen and I am worth it. I am beautiful and not overweight. And @aniefiokntia does not value me so he does not deserve me. He is free to date all the slim and pretty girls now.

I have broken loose from needy validation and depression. I am now Chiamaka not Obuekwe not Ntia. I have no family and friends now except Jesus and social prefect tours. Jesus loves me and I am beautiful and s*xy in his eyes.

Please and please everyone should leave me

See God punish society. I have been depressed because of him for sooo long and I have thought of su*cide but not anymore. Everyone says be strong. I am ready for peace. I want to be happy and single. I want to breath.

I am even ready to loose social prefect tours. At least have small money saved and I will go away for a year. At least I would not be worried about dressing up because I am fat and unattractive to a man. Nobody cares. I started gyming because of a man.

Not anymore.

Everyone has failed me. All brands can come and collect their money if they aren’t comfortable. I will be broke and poor in Peace. I am ready to loose it all for peace. I don’t want to add to the su*cide statistics like so many women who have gone before me.

If you call me or text I will send a police to you.

God bless you.

I am not afraid of death. I am ready for Jesus kingdom. But I don’t want to be married anymore”

Though the post has been deleted, some Nigerians have screenshot of it. See it below:

Source: Naija.ng