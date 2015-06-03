Manchester United legend gave outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a memorable gift (Photos)

Latest News

Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
Latest News

“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Latest News

Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

0out of 5

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

0out of 5

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

0out of 5

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

0out of 5

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
News

Manchester United legend gave outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a memorable gift (Photos)

by 29/04/2018 13:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger got a standing ovation and a memorable gift from Alex Ferguson before his side's clash against United at Old Trafford

- The Frenchman will bring his 22-year reign at the Emirates Stadium to a stop when he quits the club at the end of the season

- He won three Premier League titles, three manager of the year awards and all other silverwares in his title cabinet

Arsene Wenger visits Old Trafford for the last time as Arsenal manager on Sunday, April 29, for the Premier League encounter against Manchester United.

The Frenchman took over as the Gunners manager in 1996, and 22 years after, he will be stepping down as the coach of the club.

However, the 68-year-old was given a standing ovation by the fans at the stadium, but the most important was former Red Devils manager, Sir Alex Ferguson presenting the outgoing Arsenal boss a gift wrapped a box.

READ ALSO: Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr gives reasons he won't marry Nigerian lady

Alex Ferguson honours outgoing Arsenal Manager before Premier League kickoff

Alex Ferguson and Sir Alex Ferguson during the gift presentation at Old Trafford - pix by Getty

Ferguson saluted Jose Mourinho to show his respect before proceeding to gift his longtime colleague an opponent a commemorative gift prior to kick-off.

While the presentation was going on, Old Trafford faithful gave the Gunners chief a rousing round of applause as all involved put past differences aside to pay respect to a footballing legend.

That however would relieve the gaffer after his team bus was fine £60 parking fine earlier in the day near their hotel.

Alex Ferguson honours outgoing Arsenal Manager before Premier League kickoff

Wenger and Ferguson joke on the pitch while presenting the gift - Getty

Meanwhile, Wenger rested most of his key players for their crunch Europa League semifinal second leg clash in Spain after the reverse fixture had ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday.

Hence, players like Konstantinos Mavropanos and other academy players were handed starting shirt against United’s power house in the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Alex Ferguson honours outgoing Arsenal Manager before Premier League kickoff

Ferguson and Wenger sharing experiences during the gift presentation - Getty

The outgoing Arsenal manager won his first senior title in the 1987-88 season when he led Monaco to the French Ligue 1 title.

After joining the north London side, he won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields in his 22 year reign as the manager of the outfit.

Alex Ferguson honours outgoing Arsenal Manager before Premier League kickoff

Moments before the kickoff Mourinho and Wenger shakes - Getty

Arsene Wenger oversaw 825 Premier League matches as the manager of the Gunners before his Manchester United fixture – winning 474 and losing 155 in the process.

On his side’s goal ratio, his side scored 1553 EPl goals and conceded a little over half, 803 goals in 22 years.

He was voted manager of the month 15 times in the process and won manager of the season three times - 1997/98, 2001/02, and 2003/04 respectively.

Arsene Wenger Leaving Arsenal: Who Will Take Over Wenger? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More