'Anti-Corruption Commission has no arresting powers' - Legal experts

Latest News

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
Latest News

[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Latest News

Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

'Anti-Corruption Commission has no arresting powers' - Legal experts

by 29/04/2018 13:34:00 0 comments 1 Views
HARARE - Legal experts have said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has no powers to arrest suspects and can only do so with the assistance of members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), most of whom would have been seconded to the organisation.

The anti-graft powers were put to test last year after former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and his then deputy Godfrey Gandawa approached the Constitutional Court(Con-Court) challenging the organisation's powers to arrest a suspect.

This comes after the two were arrested for allegedly siphoning over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development (Zimdef).

In the Moyo case, the Con-Court said that a police officer seconded to Zacc has the powers to arrest, but ordered his challenge on the arresting part to be determined by the magistrates' court.

Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku said that in terms of the Constitution, Zacc members have no powers to arrest an individual.

"The Constitution is very clear that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission cannot arrest, but the Constitutional Court did accept that officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police seconded to Zacc have powers to arrest. They don't lose their powers when seconded to Zacc.

"In the Moyo case, the person who arrested him was a police officer. In order for members of Zacc to effect arrest they have to have a member of the police with them, who will arrest. But it you are an official from Zacc, you cannot arrest," Madhuku said.

Zacc is one of the over five independent Commissions that are critical in various activities aimed at combating corruption, promoting transparency and accountability in public institutions as well as entrenching human rights and democracy.

It has been facing major setbacks, amid allegations of selectively investigating citizens and failure to make a mark. It has also been accused of investigating petty issues, while leaving the "big fish" walking scot free, either because of their political links or because of their financial muscle.

Zacc is like the South Africa's Hawks, which deals with organised crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crimes referred to it by the president or the South African Police Service (Saps), which is equivalent to the ZRP.

The anti-graft body in Zimbabwe is established in terms of Section 254 of the Constitution and its functions are: "to investigate and expose cases of corruption in the public and private sectors, to combat corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power and other improper conduct in the public and private sectors, to promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the public and private sectors, to receive and consider complaints from the public and to take such action in regard to the complaints as it considers appropriate, to direct the commissioner-general of police to investigate cases of suspected corruption and to report to the commission on the results of any such investigation, to refer matters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution, to require assistance from members of the police service and other investigative agencies of the State, to make recommendations to the Government and other persons on measures to enhance integrity and accountability and prevent improper conduct in the public and private sectors".

The Constitution further says the commissioner-general of police must comply with any directive given to him or her by Zacc.

"The Government must ensure, through legislative and other means, that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has power to recommend the arrest and secure the prosecution of persons reasonably suspected of corruption, abuse of power and other improper conduct which falls within the Commission's jurisdiction," the Constitution further states.

It is against this background that another legal expert Jeremiah Bhamu told the Daily News on Sunday that even though Zacc officials do not have powers to arrest, they can order, through the police, the arrest of a suspect.

"The arresting powers of the Zimbabwe-Anti Corruption Commission are not spelt out in the Constitution. What the Constitution says Zacc can do are two things, it can forward information to the commissioner general of police to investigate or refer a matter to the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute.

"If it wants to affect arrest, it has to get the services of the police to do so. It is more or less what the immigration does when it wants to effect an arrest, it seeks the services of the police. This means that Zacc works hand in hand with the police and the NPA," Bhamu said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More