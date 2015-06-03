Manchester United superstar gives Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger a surprise gift after their EPL clash at Old Trafford

- Arsene Wenger led Arsenal to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford

- The Frenchman will bring his 22-year reign at the club to an end this summer

- Meanwhile, Sanchez went all emotional when he was bidding his former manager goodbye

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez played against his former manager for the first time after leaving Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini ensured the outgoing boss lose his last match against the Red Devils as the home team recorded a 2-1 over their visitors.

Though, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored against his former side in that encounter, his goal was a mere consolation as the hosts claimed maximum points to maintain their second position on the table.

Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger after their EPL - Getty

However, the Chilean, who forced his way out of the club during the winter transfer window, was seen embracing his former manager in an emotional manner.

The former Barcelona star took time to shake hands with his former teammates from the Emirates Stadium in the tunnel and then sought out Wenger before kick-off and the pair embraced warmly.

Meanwhile, Sir Alex Ferguson had presented the manager, who is stepping down from the position he managed for the last 22 season a memorable gifts as he came to Old Trafford for the last time as Arsenal manager.

Sanchez goes emotional in his goodbye message for Wenger - Getty

Also, all the fans from both teams stood and applauded the Frenchman who has provided over two decades worth of entertainment in the Premier League.

Reacting to his side’s 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils, Wenger admitted he was touched by the "classy" gesture.

He said: "It was very nice and classy. I enjoyed it. I have come here for a long long time. Next year, someone else will be in the dug-out and it will be a hostile environment again."

The outgoing Arsenal manager won his first senior title in the 1987-88 season when he led Monaco to the French Ligue 1 title.

Alexis Sanchez reunited with his former manager, Wenger - Getty

After joining the north London side, he won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields in his 22 year reign as the manager of the outfit.

Arsene Wenger oversaw 825 Premier League matches as the manager of the Gunners before his Manchester United fixture – winning 474 and losing 155 in the process.

On his side’s goal ratio, his side scored 1553 EPl goals and conceded a little over half, 803 goals in 22 years.

He was voted manager of the month 15 times in the process and won manager of the season three times - 1997/98, 2001/02, and 2003/04 respectively.

