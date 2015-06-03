Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

Michiel Le Roux

Patrice Motsepe

Stephen Saad

Adrian Gore

Mike Adenuga

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

President Buhari has truly breached the constitution but don't impeach him - Nwanyanwu tells NASS

- Former chairman of Labour Party (LP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu , has told the national assembly to halt impeachment move against President Buhari

- Nwanyanwu said that though the action of the president may have breached the constitution, he said that it was not enough to commence an impeachment process

- He argued that commencing an impeachment process against the president would only heat up the polity

The national assembly has been admonished to stop the impeachment move against President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged purchase of $469 million Super Tucano jets without legislative approval.

The former chairman of Labour Party (LP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, April 29.

Nwanyanwu said that though the action of the president may have breached the constitution, he said that it was not enough to commence an impeachment process.

He insisted that commencing an impeachment process against the president would only heat up the polity. He therefore urged the lawmakers to find an alternative to impeachment.

“The action is an infraction on the constitution of Nigeria and it has made the payment illegitimate.

“Yes the constitution has been infringed upon; yes the national assembly has powers to question the president on that.

“The national assembly can invoke the constitution to remove the president and this is where I will plead with the legislature to tarry a while.

“Do not invoke Section 143 of the constitution to remove President Buhari; we have too many problems in the country today and it will not be comfortable to begin impeachment process,” he said.

The lawyer, however, said if the illegality was allowed to go, a bad precedent would be set for more infringement of the constitution in the future.

Nwanyanwu said that trillions of naira was being paid for fuel subsidies without appropriation saying, “these are serious constitutional issues.”

The LP chieftain blamed the aides and lieutenants of the president for not advising him against spending state money without national assembly approval.

According to him, Nigeria is still looking for patriots as patriotism is not loyalty to the president but loyalty to the country.

He said that the national assembly remained the true representative of the people and should not be taken for granted.

“Everybody knows that monies cannot be spent without legislative approval, are they working for his success or for his down fall.

“Even the vice president is there, he is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a professor of law, why did he not advice his boss.

“We should stop all the hide and seek, the impression created now is that something is fishy about the purchase and that is why they avoided the national assembly.

“Let those around him stop pushing him deeper into the pit when they should help him come out and swim freely,” he added.

Nwanyanwu said that Buhari had ample time to seek legislative approval for the purchase as it was not a matter of urgent national importance but did not.

According to him, government is not village meeting or family meeting and we cannot condone illegality for expediency.

Nwanyanwu said that he is against what the president had done, calling it an `impeachable offense’ but he urged the legislators not to heat up the polity.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, in the U.S., spoke on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari is due in the US at the weekend for a meeting with President Donald Trump on 30 April in Washington D.C.

