[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

News

Buhari's government makes another appointment

29/04/2018 17:37:00

- President Buhari's administration has appointed Dr Aliyu Maje Adnan as the Acting Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure

- Some staff in the agency had recently protested against the continued stay in office of Mr Mohammed Haruna

- Haruna was the immediate-past boss of the the agency after the expiration of his 5-year term as the EVC

The Federal Government has appointed Dr Aliyu Maje Adnan as the Acting Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

His appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen on Sunday by NASENI’s deputy director, information and protocol, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president reportedly bombed

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some staff in the agency had recently protested against the continued stay in office of Mr Mohammed Haruna, the immediate-past boss of the the agency after the expiration of his 5-year term as the EVC.

Being the most senior director in NASENI, Mr Adnan was next to the former EVC whose five year tenure ended on April 2, 2018.

The minister, who stated that Adnan’s appointment is to steer the affairs of the agency until further notice, said the appointment takes effect from Thursday, April 26.

FG appoints Aliyu Adnan as NASENI’s acting executive chair

Dr Aliyu Maje Adnan has been appointed as the Acting Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure

The letter read in part: ”I refer to the nominal roll of NASENI forwarded to my office in a letter with Ref. No. NASENI/AD/GA/8/XV11a/536 dated 11/4/2018, by the director of administration and human resources with you as the most senior director in the agency.

”Based on the above information, you are hereby appointed to manage the affairs of the agency as Acting EVC/chief executive officer until further notice.

”Your appointment in acting capacity is with effect from 26/4/2018.”

Adnan holds a PhD in Production Engineering from Bayero University Kano.

Other qualifications include Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, all from the Bayero University Kano.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Until his appointment, Adnan was a research director in the agency.

He started work in NASENI in August 2003, as director/chief executive officer of Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute (HEDI) Kano, one of the development institutes under the agency.

Adnan, who is a fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), was born in Kano state on February 18, 1957.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of Information and Culture, has spoken on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari is at the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump on 30 April in Washington D.C.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian army and the herdsmen crisis | NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Source: Naija.ng
