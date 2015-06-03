Creativity! Ghanaian apostle invents G-wagon like car, calls it special name (photos)

- Ghana’s foremost inventor, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo has manufactured and launched a new model of car

- The car which looks like a G-Wagon is called 'Kantanka Okatakyie'

Ghanaian inventor Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo has launched a brand-new car model to add to his growing list of inventions.

The G-Wagon like car has very sophisticated specs and has been named ‘Kantanka Okatakyie’. The car is the latest to be assembled by Dr. Safo, whose Kantanka vehicles are beginning to catch the eyes of many.

The ‘Kantanka Okatakyie’ car is a sport utility type with its unique design and has the ability to withstand harsh roads.

Kantanka's new G Wagon - like car

The new G Wagon like Kantanka also has a bright headlight with a boldly inscribed ‘Kantanka Okatakyie’, embedded with the Kantanka crown.

Dr. Safo has over the years invented many locally-made cars. The founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Church has in recent years donated some of his vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo in one of the Kantanka cars

President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are also a few high-profile personalities who have patronized the Kantanka vehicles.

Apostle Dr. Safo Kantanka is a mysterious but great man to have surfaced on the African continent.

He is a preacher, inventor, innovator, physicist, chemist, biologist, agriculturalist, philanthropist and the Star of Africa.

