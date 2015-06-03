Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

Michiel Le Roux

Patrice Motsepe

Stephen Saad

Adrian Gore

Mike Adenuga

Agyin Asare

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Mensah Otabil

Creativity! Ghanaian apostle invents G-wagon like car, calls it special name (photos)

29/04/2018 16:34:00

- Ghana’s foremost inventor, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo has manufactured and launched a new model of car

- The car which looks like a G-Wagon is called 'Kantanka Okatakyie'

Ghanaian inventor Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo has launched a brand-new car model to add to his growing list of inventions.

The G-Wagon like car has very sophisticated specs and has been named ‘Kantanka Okatakyie’. The car is the latest to be assembled by Dr. Safo, whose Kantanka vehicles are beginning to catch the eyes of many.

The ‘Kantanka Okatakyie’ car is a sport utility type with its unique design and has the ability to withstand harsh roads.

READ ALSO: Photos from homecoming party for the top 5 BBNaija housemates

Apostle Safo launches G-Wagon like car

Kantanka's new G Wagon - like car

The new G Wagon like Kantanka also has a bright headlight with a boldly inscribed ‘Kantanka Okatakyie’, embedded with the Kantanka crown.

Dr. Safo has over the years invented many locally-made cars. The founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Church has in recent years donated some of his vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

Apostle Safo launches G-Wagon like car

President Akufo-Addo in one of the Kantanka cars

President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are also a few high-profile personalities who have patronized the Kantanka vehicles.

Apostle Dr. Safo Kantanka is a mysterious but great man to have surfaced on the African continent.

He is a preacher, inventor, innovator, physicist, chemist, biologist, agriculturalist, philanthropist and the Star of Africa.

Top 5 Scandalous Quotes About Africa on NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

