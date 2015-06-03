Latest News

Thugs attack APC senator in Kaduna

by 30/04/2018 00:14:00 0 comments 1 Views

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC Kaduna North) on Sunday, April 29, escaped being killed by thugs during a political gathering of stakeholders and leaders of the ruling All Progresive Congress (APC) he convened in Kaduna.

Hunkuyi had convened the meeting to sensitise party supporters to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC Congresses scheduled from May 5.

However, thugs stormed the venue of the meeting at ENDwell Hotel in the city center, brandishing all kind of weapons and throwing stones on the supporters chanting “Kaduna sai Uba Sani, Kaduna Sai El-Rufai in 2019.”

In the process, five persons sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Barau Dikko and Garkuwa hospitals in the metropolis, while many vehicles destroyed.

READ ALSO: FG appoints Aliyu Adnan as NASENI’s acting executive chair

Jame Obute, Media Aide to the Senator told NAN that that: “those who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to Garkuwa Hospital and Barau Dikko specialists Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“Some vehicles’ windscreens including those belonging to the Chairman ATAR Communication and leader of APC Restoration group, Tijjani Ramalan, were broken by the thugs.

Meanwhile, Hunkuyi, who had visited the injured person in the two hospitals, condemned the attack.

He accused the state government of masterminding the attack.

According to him, the thugs may have been sponsored by those who are feeling jittery of his political acceptance in the state.

He said the gathering was not a political campaign but meant to sensitise stakeholders and party supporters to resist imposition of delegates through affirmation or selection during the party congresses in the state.

Hunkuyi said he had been in politics for the last 30 years but had never had such an encounter.

He said he had made a formal report to the Commissioner of Police.

Contacted the Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, confirmed that Hunkuyi had lodged a complaint with the police on the attack.

He, however, declined further comments.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Joshua Lidani, the senator representing Gombe South, has been held hostage by protesting members of his constituency.

A live Facebook update by an activist Ibrahim Wala on Monday, April 2 confirmed that the incident occurred when Senator Lidani paid an unscheduled visit to Talasse town, the headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area to meet with political associates.

The report further quoted one of the protesting constituents as saying on phone that Lidani is currently hiding inside the residence of the traditional ruler of the town.

Source: Naija.ng

