Dozens of people have been arrested in the wake of violent protests in Mooi River on Sunday night‚ police said.

Provincial Police Commissioner Bheki Langa said police arrested 54 people for public violence. He said that a group of people began throwing objects onto the N3 freeway and set trucks alight around 7.30pm on Sunday night. The N3 and the R103 were closed overnight as police clashed with rioters.

“This is totally unacceptable and we will not condone people venting their anger by damaging private and public property or blockading our national roads. We will intensify our operations and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law‚” he said.

“Any person who blocks our national roads will be treated as an ordinary criminal and will face the full might of the law. There are many avenues for people to voice their grievances and resorting to criminality is definitely not one of them.”