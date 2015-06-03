WATCH | Officers rescue 'hangry' bear that locked itself inside a vehicle

A ‘hangry’ ursine found itself in a beary bad situation when it accidentally locked itself in a car in Colorado.

The Boulder County Sherriff’s Office posted a picture of the rather shamefaced bear on their Facebook page, stating that officers managed to free the bear without anybody getting hurt.

According to the sheriff's office, bears tend to be actively looking for snacks this time of year, and, "you don’t want to have to deal with a “hangry” bear."