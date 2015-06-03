Commuters will have to continue making alternative transport arrangements as the national bus strike enters its second week.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela told eNCA on Monday that the strike is continuing‚ despite calls by the ministers of transport and labour for unions and employers to find a resolution.

“The ministers have urged us to come up with a resolution but the employers have given us an ultimatum to accept the offer on the table‚” Sabela said.

“The problem with the offer is that it is only for 11 months. The employers are robbing workers of one month’s salary increase.”