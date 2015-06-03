After completing matric in the Western Cape farming community of Grabouw in 2001‚ Beverley-Anne Joubert went from farm to farm asking for help with pursuing her agriculture studies.

This was the start of her journey towards becoming one of South Africa’s first female black farmers – a journey that continues as she tries to bring her success full circle and alleviate social issues in the farming community.

“I was one of seven kids‚” said Joubert‚ whose father worked as an agricultural consultant. “The fear of poverty was very real to me.”

A teacher agreed to drive Joubert around in the area‚ and she rehearsed what she would say when she asked farmers to help fund her studies.