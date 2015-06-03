BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle Igbokwe named Imo state education ambassador

- Just shortly after winning BBNaija, Miracle gets named education ambassador for Imo state

- The Flyboy shared the post on his social media page, appreciating the sitting governor for the honour

Just when one thinks the media tour is enough publicity and fame for the BBNaija 2018 finalists, it appears more is coming on the way for the housemates. Just recently, NAIJ.com shared photos from the BBNaija reunion homecoming party that basically shut down Lagos.

Miracle aka Flyboy who is the man of the moment was seen making a grand entrance in a white Mercedes car, rumoured to be worth N12 million. Since his exit from the house, the Double Wahala winner has been collecting numerous gifts from several sponsors of the show.

Just recently, the young pilot was named and celebrated as education ambassador of Imo state by Governor Rochas Okorocha. Miracle shared the post on his Instagram page, announcing his latest achievement while expressing appreciation to the governor for the bestowed honour.

Since it's the beginning of greater things for the winner, there's more to come for him and his fans couldn't be more glad.

Winning the reality TV show entitled him to N45 million in prizes and cash but that's not all for the Flyboy. He has been the recipient of several cash gifts from sponsors of the BBNaija. So far, he has received a total of N1.5 million from Payporte and Close Up toothpaste.

Life is simply amazing for Miracle right now!

BBNaija Finale 2018: Nigerians share their thoughts on Cee-C, Miracle on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng